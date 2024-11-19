Jon Jones Declares “Jesus Loves You” After Defending UFC Heavyweight Title

Jon Jones credits God after retaining his undisputed UFC world heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden, New York City, on Nov. 16, 2024. | Screenshot /YouTube/UFC

Jon Jones proclaimed “Jesus loves you” and gave God the glory after successfully defending his undisputed UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic.

Following his victory at UFC 309 on November 16 in Madison Square Garden, Jones told host Joe Rogan, “I tell you what, man, I cannot take credit for a gift like this, and I really owe it all to Him(Jesus Christ).”

He further emphasized, “I know that there's millions of people around the world watching right now, and I just want to let you guys know that Jesus loves you so much. That's all I'll say about that.”

Jones, with a record of 28-1, dominated Former two-time heavyweight champion Miocic (20-5) before achieving a TKO victory at 4:29 of the third round, with the final blow being a spinning back kick to Miocic's midsection.

This win brought Jones's UFC record to an impressive 16 title fight victories.

The highly-anticipated event drew thousands, including notable figures such as former President Trump, who sat ringside alongside Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and singer Kid Rock.

Before presenting the championship belt to Trump, Jones expressed his gratitude, saying, “A big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight,” and even imitated the president-elect's viral dance. “I'm proud to be a great American champion. I'm proud to be a Christian-American champion,” he stated.



Jones, the son of Pastor Arthur Jones of Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ in Binghamton, New York, frequently expresses his Christian beliefs publicly and has “Philippians 4:13” tattooed on his chest, which reads, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” In a 2019 interview, Jones elaborated on this tattoo's significance, explaining that it serves as a reminder to be strong for those who believe in him.

The fighter often attributes his success and resilience to his faith, regularly referencing it in interviews and on social media. His father initially discouraged him from pursuing a mixed martial arts (MMA) career, hoping that he would become a preacher instead.

However, over time, Pastor Jones recognized a connection between his son’s faith and MMA.

He noted, “In biblical times, there was always warfare: David and Goliath, Sampson, the enemies of the Israelites. They fought in the valleys, on the hills, and in the mountains. My son trains for every fight, not just physically but spiritually.”

He added, “He was born like that. Even when he was a baby. He didn't have to say 'pick me up.' You knew. Even when he cried, he would look you in the eye. Even then, he just had a commanding presence.”