Christian Judo champion suspended for five months due to sign of the cross at 2024 Olympics

​

Nemanja Majdov | Facebook/Nemanja Majdov

In a controversial decision, Serbian judo champion Nemanja Majdov has been suspended from competition for five months by the International Judo Federation (IJF) following incidents during the 2024 Summer Olympics.​ This suspension stems from his act of making the sign of the cross, which the IJF deemed a violation of its code of conduct.

Majdov, 28, reportedly made the religious gesture before his round of 16 match against Theodoros Tselidis on July 31, 2024. The IJF stated that he was penalized for “having shown a clear religious sign when entering the field of play” and for “having removed [his] judogi in the field of play,” among other infractions.

Following the announcement of his suspension, Majdov took to social media to express his disappointment, affirming his commitment to his Christian faith.

In his Instagram post, he stated, "The Lord has given me everything, both for me personally and for my career, and he is number one for me and I am proud of that. And that will not change under any circumstances. Glory to Him and thanks for everything”.

He emphasized his unwavering stance, remarking, “In the defense letter of the disciplinary proceedings, I did not want to apologize... and of course, I did not, nor will I ever".

The IJF clarified that its regulations regarding the display of religious signs are intended to maintain neutrality within competition settings, stating, “The rules regarding the display of religious or other signs are strictly related to the field of play”.

Despite the suspension, Majdov's commitment to his faith remains strong. He expressed his resolve, saying, “Nothing new for me personally, just a new page in my career and a new life experience. I’m sorry that such a beautiful and difficult sport like judo has fallen to such things”.

Majdov's suspension raises significant questions about the intersection of faith and athletic competition, particularly in light of previous warnings. The IJF noted that Majdov had been warned about his conduct in prior incidents and that his previous claims of ignorance regarding the rules were “not accurate”.

As Majdov prepares to return to the sport early next year, he stands steadfast in his belief that his faith should not hinder his athletic career. The situation has garnered support from various quarters, with many expressing solidarity with the athlete amid a broader discourse on religious expression in sports today.

He has referred to this period as a “new page in my career and a new life experience” and is determined to come back stronger and more focused. He aims to utilize his experiences during this time off as an opportunity for personal growth and spiritual reinforcement, which he believes will contribute positively to his performance upon returning.