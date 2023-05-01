Kris Jenner Allegedly Established California Community Church to Write-Off Tax

Pixabay/Steve Buissinne

A celebrity socialite and businesswoman, Kris Jenner, has been accused of establishing a church in California to write off taxes. 2009 marked the beginning of the church's ministry, which was previously known as Life Change Church.

Kris Jenner's Church

An article from The Things stated that it might surprise some people that Kris Jenner established her own church; nevertheless, the Kardashian family has had a long-standing affiliation with religion. They are frequently seen on television shows praying and posting about it on their social media accounts.

Kris is the most prominent momager in the world. She is known for making people giggle on the Kardashian-Jenner family's blockbuster reality TV shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and their most recent series, The Kardashians. However, the family's success extends far beyond just these shows.

The momager merely gives the impression of working hard on-screen with several business enterprises while handling her kids' and son's affairs, but she also appears to be working hard behind the scenes.

In addition, she embarked on a project many people may not be aware of many years ago. In 2009, Kris established the California Community Church as the organization's leader. The original name of this congregation was the Life Change Church, and Brad Johnson serves as the senior pastor there.

The viewers of KUWTK might recognize him as the officiant at Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's wedding because he is a friend of the Kardashian family and presided over the ceremony.

Also Read:Political Endorsements of 20 Churches Violated Federal Tax Law, Experts Say

Controversy on California Community Church

The primary issue that many people appear to have with Kris forming her own church is that, over the years, some skepticism has been raised about the authenticity of her church. Kris reportedly created her church to take advantage of the tax benefits associated with doing so, Woman Mag stated.

Giving ten percent of one's income back to the church is called "tithing," and it is a tradition observed within the Christian church. Because Kris is the founder of her religion, this led many people to believe that her taking 10% of all of her children's money is an insane coincidence. This led to a lot of people having doubts about Kris.

Moreover, although it had initially failed to pay taxes, the California Community Church was in the middle of a tax controversy. Since churches are spared from taxation at all three levels of government, federal, state, and local, some individuals might be baffled as to why this was considered a tax scandal, given that Kris' church did not make any payments toward taxes.

On the other hand, churches should pay taxes on their payroll expenses; however, Kris did not comply with this requirement in this instance. Radar Online reported that a tax lien of $1,601.93 in unpaid taxes was placed on the Life Change Community Church on April 23, 2012. The debt covered the period beginning October 1, 2010, to June 30, 2011.

They were slammed with another tax filing just a few days later, which stated that they owed $2,293.74 in delinquent taxes, including interest and penalty fees, bringing the total to $2,012.82. This mortgage spanned from September 1, 2011, all the way up until September 30, 2011.

By July 10, 2012, both liens were removed individually after the church made the necessary payments. Furthermore, due to its religious organization that does not seek to make a profit, the church is exempt from certain types of state and federal taxation.

However, it is required to pay taxes that are associated with the costs of payroll. Particular churches choose to participate in voluntary audits and make the findings of those audits available to the general public but not Life Change Church.

Related Article: Pastor Who Labeled Democrats 'Demons' And 'Baby Butchers' Says He No Longer Enjoys Tax-Exempt Status