Louie Giglio Urges Students to Shift Focus from Self to God at Passion 2025

Pastor Louie Giglio of Passion City Church speaks to the audience at the Passion Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 7, 2025. | Screenshot: Passion City Church via YouTube

Pastor Louie Giglio addressed thousands of university students at Passion 2025 in Atlanta this week, urging them to reject the prevalent cultural narrative that prioritizes self above all else.

Giglio, who leads Passion City Church, warned that a self-centered mindset has infiltrated society and faith practices, often reducing God to a supporting character in people’s lives.

Giglio emphasized, “God is on call for us versus we are on call for God. The Church exists for God, not for us. And the question we should ask is not, ‘Did I like it?’ but, ‘God, did You like it?’” He further explained, “Whatever you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God. It's not about what you do — it's about why you do it.”

Giglio, who founded the Passion Movement in 1997, highlighted the centrality of God’s glory in all endeavors. He stated, “We can preach, but unless there's a revelation, it's just a message. If there's a revelation, then there's transformation.”

He described the powerful impact of Isaiah 26:8, saying, “That verse exploded off the page. It was as if the all-consuming calling on our lives collided with this life-transforming revelation. Everything exists for the glory of God, and Passion exists to proclaim that.”

Giglio reflected on the OneDay 2000 gathering in Memphis, where 40,000 students prayed for an awakening among their generation. He regarded it as “one of the most holy moments I've ever been a part of,” noting that while they thought it was merely a spark for awakening, “here we are, 27 years later, and the fire hasn't gone out.”

He urged students to shift their focus from self to God, warning, “If we're not careful, God is on call for us versus we are on call for God. That God is orbiting in our universe, versus we are orbiting in God's universe. This same 'it's all about me' mindset can seep into the church.”

Giglio concluded, “The best news in the world is, it's not about me. If something shifted for you tonight if you're ready to make that 180, stand where you are. Let's declare together that our lives are all about Him.” He added, “Passion exists for the glory of God,” assuring the audience that when they reach Heaven, they will not regret dedicating their lives to His name and renown.

He further proclaimed, “The Cross exists for the glory of God. Every miracle, every moment, every breath — it all exists for Him.”

“You are small, but you are fiercely loved by God. He loves you so much that He wants to be everything — the center of everything in you. If He is, you will have what He's always wanted you to have: the very best, not the rest,” He stated.