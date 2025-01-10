Gallup Poll: Majority of Americans Rate Biden's Presidency “Below Average” or “Poor”

U.S. President Joe Biden. | Photo Credit: Joe Biden's Facebook Page

A newly released Gallup poll reveals that more than half of Americans believe President Joe Biden's administration will be regarded as “below average” or “poor.”

The report, published on Tuesday, is based on a survey conducted from December 2 to 18, 2024, which sampled 1,003 adults in the U.S. The poll carries a margin of sampling error of ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

According to the findings, 54% of respondents anticipate that history will label Biden’s presidency unfavorably, with 37% classifying it as “below average” and 17% calling it “poor.” Meanwhile, 26% consider his presidency to be “average,” 13% feel it will be “above average,” and 6% think it will be regarded as “outstanding.”

Gallup highlighted that Biden's ratings compare closely to those of Richard Nixon, who has a net rating of -42. While 12% rate Nixon as outstanding or above average, 54% consider him below average or poor. Although Biden received more “poor” reviews than Nixon (37% versus 30%), he secured a higher number of outstanding or above-average ratings.

The report also mentioned that respondents had ranked the presidencies of George W. Bush and Donald Trump as “more negative than positive,” with Trump receiving a similar number of “poor” ratings to Nixon.

Trump's first term received 40% positive and 44% negative ratings, with 31% classified as “poor,” similar to Nixon; however, his 17% “outstanding” ratings surpass those of most other presidents.

Among the ten former presidents evaluated, John F. Kennedy garnered the highest favorable opinion, with 70% labeling his presidency as either “outstanding” or “above average.” Ronald Reagan followed with 54%, while Barack Obama garnered 48% in the same categories.

Biden, elected president in November 2020, made history as the second Roman Catholic to take office and, at age 78. His presidency drew controversy for his pro-choice policies following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as well as for his support of LGBT advocacy, which includes mandates for public entities regarding trans surgeries for minors.

He also faced criticism for his administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the southern border, and inflation issues that have affected the cost of everyday goods.

Despite securing enough delegates to gain the Democratic nomination for president last year, questions about Biden's mental fitness to serve another term persisted, particularly following his debate performance against Trump in July.

Biden later announced via his X account that he would drop out of the race, focusing instead on his duties as president for the remainder of his term. He appointed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor for the Democratic nomination, but she lost to Trump in the general election last November after winning the party's nomination.