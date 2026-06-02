Majority of Canadian Evangelicals Embrace Beliefs at Odds With Core Christian Doctrine, Survey Finds

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A new theological survey suggests that many Evangelicals in Canada hold beliefs that conflict with essential Christian doctrines.

The findings were released by Ligonier Ministries Canada, a Christian organization based in Ary, Ontario, following a nationwide study conducted in partnership with Lifeway Research. Data published through the State of Theology project was gathered from Oct. 16–30 of last year and included responses from 3,005 participants across Canada.

Researchers classified respondents as Evangelicals if they affirmed several foundational statements of faith, including the authority of Scripture, the necessity of evangelism, Christ’s atoning death for sin and salvation through faith in Jesus Christ alone.

Despite those affirmations, the survey revealed that many Evangelicals expressed views that differ from historic Christian teaching. Among respondents, 73% agreed with the statement, “Everyone is born innocent in the eyes of God,” while 60% agreed that “Everyone sins a little, but most people are good by nature.”

In response to those findings, Ligonier Ministries Canada said the results indicate widespread confusion regarding the biblical doctrine of original sin and humanity’s fallen condition as described in passages such as Romans 5:18–19 and Ephesians 2:1–3.

The study also highlighted uncertainty about the nature of the Holy Spirit. While 93% of Evangelical respondents said they believe in the doctrine of the Trinity, 66% simultaneously agreed with the statement, “The Holy Spirit is a force but is not a personal being.”

Church leaders involved with the report warned that such inconsistencies reflect deeper theological misunderstandings among those who identify as Evangelical Christians.

“These are not minor details,” stated Chris Larson, chairman of the board for Ligonier Ministries Canada, in the announcement. “They are fundamental truths. If we get these wrong, we don't have Christianity at all.”

Ligonier Ministries Canada began operating in 2019 as the Canadian branch of Ligonier Ministries, the Sanford, Florida-based teaching ministry founded in 1971 by the late theologian R.C. Sproul.