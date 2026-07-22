Rick Melson Named Moody Bible Institute’s 11th President

Rick Melson, the newly elected president of Moody Bible Institute | Photo credit: Facebook/ Moody Bible Institute

Moody Bible Institute has selected Rick Melson as its next president, several months after outgoing President Mark Jobe announced that he would step down.

MBI said Tuesday that its board of trustees elected Melson, who currently serves as president of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, according to The Christian Post.

Melson will assume office Aug. 17 as Moody’s 11th president. He will succeed Jobe, whose seven-year tenure ended June 30, while senior vice president and provost Tim Sisk has served as interim president since July 1.

Mark Flannery, a Moody trustee and chairman of the presidential search committee, said Melson was chosen following “an extensive national search and much prayer.”

“Melson is a deeply committed follower of Jesus Christ, an accomplished leader in Christian higher education, an exceptional fundraiser, gifted communicator and proven executive who understands how to lead complex ministry organizations while remaining firmly anchored in God's Word,” Flannery said.

Melson said he and his wife “are deeply humbled by the confidence the board of trustees has placed in us and grateful for the Lord's unmistakable leading throughout this journey.”

“It is a great privilege to be entrusted with leading and stewarding this extraordinary ministry into its next chapter,” he stated. “I come to Moody with profound respect for its remarkable heritage and tremendous optimism for its future.”

“Together, we will seek God’s wisdom as we strengthen Moody’s educational mission, expand Moody Global Media’s reach, extend Moody Publishers’ influence, and make the Gospel available to more people than ever before.”

According to his biography on Southwest Baptist University’s website, Melson earned a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University, a master’s degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a doctorate from Dallas Baptist University.

His previous ministry experience includes serving on the pastoral staff of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Minneapolis alongside Pastor John Piper, as well as working at the former Mars Hill Church in Seattle.

Jobe announced in January that he planned to leave the presidency at the end of the academic year, saying it was time to “hand the baton” to another leader. During his tenure, Jobe was credited with increasing enrollment and strengthening Moody’s financial reserves