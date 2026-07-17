Oklahoma Church Grocery Giveaway Helps Hundreds as 35 Turn to Christ

Friendship Baptist Church in Lawton, Oklahoma | Photo credit: Google Map

Dozens of people professed faith in Jesus Christ during a weekend grocery giveaway hosted by an Oklahoma church that provided food assistance to hundreds of residents.

Friendship Baptist Church, a small congregation in Lawton, organized the outreach Saturday as part of its ongoing effort to serve families and individuals facing need in the community.

Food was distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with the event originally planned to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time or until all supplies had been given away.

Tammi Whittman, the church administrator at Friendship Baptist Church, told The Christian Post that the congregation served slightly more than 300 people before supplies were exhausted by noon.

“Our church under the leadership of Dr. Walter A. Wilson saw a need in the community and wanted to help,” Whittman said. “We had a small food pantry already. However, we soon discovered it was not enough to help those in need.”

Whittman said previous food distribution events at the church typically helped about 200 to 225 people, but “this time we saw an increase due to the rising costs of living.”

Even with the greater demand, Whittman described the outreach as “a phenomenally blessed day of service,” saying volunteers “prayed for 73 people and 35 accepted Christ.”

“We hope to continue reaching those in need by inviting them to get to know our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” she added.

Senior Pastor Walter Wilson told KSWO 7News that the church generally holds the food giveaway once a month, often near the middle of the month.

“We’re finding that the more we can give is better,” he continued. “And we’re not looking for members, we’re looking for souls.”