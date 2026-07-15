Conor McGregor Declares Confidence in God, Says He Will Attend Church After UFC Defeat

Conor McGregor | Screenshot: YouTube/ TNT Fight Sports

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor vowed to attend church and expressed unwavering faith in God after his UFC comeback ended abruptly in a shocking, injury-forced loss to Max Holloway over the weekend.

McGregor, 37, suffered an apparent knee injury just seconds into his welterweight bout against Holloway at UFC 329 on Saturday in Las Vegas, his first fight in five years. The bout was stopped 69 seconds into the first round, with referee Mike Beltran ruling a TKO due to injury after McGregor was unable to continue.

Following the loss, McGregor posted a series of messages on X reflecting on the ordeal. "My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury/injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell," he wrote early Sunday morning.

In a subsequent post, McGregor acknowledged his challenges while highlighting his Christian faith: “I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking into the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging.”

“I will be at church tomorrow,” he vowed. “I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return.”

In a third X post, McGregor quoted the Nicene Creed word for word. McGregor circled back with his followers about his church experience in an Instagram post published Monday.

“Church was intense today, my heart is heavy but through Christ my mind is STRONG! I am so grateful to see my family fall more in love with God each day!” he exclaimed.

McGregor also described his faith as “unconditional” in the social media post, adding “I am thankful I get to prove it!” According to McGregor, “My lifestyle changes are permanent and not just until. I am thankful I get to prove it. I am in sin city and remain completely devoid of all sin. I will not open that door nor crack its seal! I am already back to collecting wins! In Jesus name I pray!”

He continued: “I am a child of God. I am a friend of God. God makes a way for me where there seems to be no way. I am not a victim of my circumstances; I overcome them. God is at work in me to will and to work his good pleasure! My youth is being renewed like the eagles! In Jesus I am thoroughly loved, cherished, adored. I walk in divine health. I live under supernatural protection. All things work out for my good! All things are possible for me because I am a believer!”

McGregor’s post concluded with an outline of his next steps as an MMA fighter following his most recent setbacks: “Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God!”

“I trust in You Lord! Show me Your way. Thank you God,” McGregor proclaimed as he shared an emoji of praying hands.

While McGregor is best known for his career in MMA, the athlete has become outspoken about his Christian faith in recent years. At a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship press conference last year, McGregor shared how his Christian faith had grown following a loss in a 2021 UFC fight.

“Since around that time that you mentioned, at the last event, I’ve engaged on a spiritual journey and I’ve [been] saved. I’m saved. I am healed,” he said. “I’m not here just by chance. There is a higher power, God, that dictates my journey and all of our journeys. And I live my life by God’s Word.”

McGregor’s faith figures prominently on his social media accounts, with the biography on both his X profile and Instagram stating: “Pray EVERYDAY!! #GOD #FAMILY #COUNTRY #TRUTH.”

This article was originally published by The Christian Post.