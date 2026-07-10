Tim Tebow Enters Vertical Video Market With Faith-Based Microdramas

Tim Tebow | Photo credit: Facebook/ Tim Tebow

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is joining a new faith-based streaming initiative aimed at the fast-expanding vertical video market, as the venture prepares to launch short-form, family-friendly series for mobile viewers.

Lighthouse Verticals said it has partnered with Studio316, a faith-centered content studio created by The Tebow Group and Snow Story Productions, to produce an initial lineup of original mini-episodes designed for smartphone viewing and focused on faith and family themes.

According to a statement sent to The Christian Post, the collaboration combines Lighthouse Verticals’ mobile-first distribution model with Studio316’s commitment to values-based storytelling for short-form audiences. The platform is expected to include episodic content, subscription features, community spaces, live conversations and referral rewards.

The company was co-founded by entertainment leaders Brent Ryan Green, Jesse Liddell, Justin Levy and Scott Holroyd, whose collective work includes projects such as “The Chosen,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Teen Wolf,” “I Can Only Imagine,” “American Underdog,” “Risen” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Green previously worked as an executive producer on “The Chosen.”

Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winner, bestselling author and founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, will serve as an executive producer for Lighthouse Verticals. His recent production work includes the animated film “David.”

“This audience wants to engage with the culture without compromise,” Lighthouse Verticals CEO Jesse Liddell said in a statement. “They want entertainment with real emotion, real momentum and values they can trust, but they have largely been overlooked by the fastest-growing platforms in the space. Lighthouse Verticals was built for them.”

Liddell said the partnership with Studio316 reflects a shared mission, noting that “Tim, The Tebow Group and Snow Story share our belief that great storytelling and meaningful values are not mutually exclusive.”

“Together, we are creating a destination where audiences can discover compelling stories that inspire, entertain and bring communities together,” he said.

Tebow, who was also an executive producer on the 2018 film “Run the Race,” said the new project is rooted in his conviction that stories can shape hearts and minds.

“I believe stories have the power to change how people see themselves, see others, and ultimately see Jesus,” Tebow said. “We're committed to telling stories with excellence and our hope is that, ultimately, we can glorify God in the process.”

Studio316 was formed by The Tebow Group and Snow Story Productions to create faith-based and family-friendly entertainment for vertical platforms. Snow Story Productions, a founding partner in the studio, will manage development and production for the first slate of more than 30 original series across different genres and age groups.