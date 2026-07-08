Christian Evangelist, Teenager Killed in Papua as Indonesian Forces Faces Human Rights Outcry

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Bisma Mahendra

Indonesian security forces have been accused of killing a Christian evangelist and a teenager in separate incidents in Papua, as rising civilian casualties draw renewed concern over military operations in the region.

Elianus Agimbau, a 20-year-old worker with the Evangelical Tabernacle Church’s Damsik Kupia congregation in Agisiga district, was killed Monday, according to UCA News.

His death took place in Intan Jaya regency, a mountainous area of Central Papua province that has long been affected by conflict between Indonesian authorities and armed Papuan independence fighters.

Agimbau had been traveling toward Sugapa, the regency capital, as security conditions in the area worsened, Intan Jaya Regent Aner Maiseni reportedly said.

The evangelist’s body was discovered the next day in bushes near a military post.

On the same day, Daud Hagisimijau and Kiko Hagisimijau of Titigi village were shot and injured while operating an excavator at the construction site of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, according to Maiseni.

On Wednesday, the body of 19-year-old Okto Tigau was found near the Rajawali Habema military post in Mamba village. His body reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, a severed left ear and injuries suggesting torture.

Indonesia’s Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai urged Indonesian military commanders to control their personnel in Papua.

Pigai, who is Catholic, reportedly said innocent civilians were dying almost every day and called for a human rights-based approach to reduce civilian casualties. He said his ministry would closely monitor developments in the region.

Regent Maiseni held a public protest Wednesday near Tigau’s body, removing his official uniform in front of grieving relatives and villagers.

In a video of the protest, Maiseni appeared emotional as he said the gesture symbolized the exposed and wounded hearts of Papuans who continue to see children killed without cause.

Military spokesman Lt. Col. M. Wirya Arthadiguna reportedly claimed that four people were detected moving covertly toward a military post at night and ignored warnings from soldiers. He alleged that the group approaching the post opened fire.

Arthadiguna also claimed that Tigau was a deputy operations commander of the separatist West Papua National Liberation Army, known as TPN-PB, and said a machete was found near his body.

Sebby Sambon, a spokesman for the TPN-PB, accused the Indonesian military of carrying out attacks against civilians.

Human rights groups estimate that tens of thousands of Papuans have been displaced by fighting in the Central Highlands. The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has estimated the number of internally displaced people at between 60,000 and 100,000.