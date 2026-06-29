Christian Groups Warn UK Conversion Therapy Bill Could Criminalize Parents and Pastors

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Christian organizations in the United Kingdom are raising concerns over proposed legislation banning so-called “conversion therapy,” warning that the measure could criminalize parents, pastors and others engaged in ordinary conversations about sexuality and gender.

The Evangelical Alliance and The Christian Institute both criticized draft legislation published Thursday by the U.K. government, arguing that its language is overly broad and could undermine freedom of speech and religious liberty.

While opposing coercive attempts to change a person's sexual orientation, the Evangelical Alliance said existing laws already prohibit abusive conduct and questioned the need for additional legislation.

The group warned that the draft bill is so broadly worded that it could expose parents discussing sexuality with their children or Christians offering pastoral guidance to criminal prosecution.

The Christian Institute echoed those concerns, arguing that enforcing such a law without infringing on free speech would be extremely difficult. It noted that similar proposals were previously abandoned by the Conservative government because of those legal concerns.

The Free Speech Union also criticized the proposal, warning that it could “prevent medical professionals and parents from having good-faith, exploratory conversations with gender-confused children.”

Responding to the Labour government's latest draft, Evangelical Alliance U.K. Director Peter Lynas said, “The proposed conversion practice legislation is deeply concerning and is underpinned by the threat of up to five years in prison.”

“The proposals fundamentally undermine the role of parents and carers while also ignoring freedom of religion and belief. The definition of abusive practices is entirely subjective and could leave a wide range of people at risk of prosecution even years later.”

“We are disappointed that the concerns we have consistently raised have been ignored, and we will work with others to challenge these proposals.”

Simon Calvert, deputy director of the Christian Institute, also criticized the legislation, saying, “After eight years and five prime ministers, is this the best draft they can come up with? The bill would see parents, professionals and pastors having to answer to the police for innocent conversations that trans activists claim are ‘abusive.’ It’s wide open to misuse.”

Former Home Secretary and Member of Parliament Suella Braverman likewise condemned the proposals, arguing that they could punish parents seeking to protect their children.

She said the legislation would penalize “desperate parents” for trying to “protect their children from transgender ideology and puberty blockers.”

“I’ve met families in tears because their adult child regrets their decision and wants to reverse the mastectomy and effects of testosterone on their voice,” she wrote on X.

“A conversion therapy ban will criminalize those who love their children. Just for loving their children. I know [Prime Minister Keir] Starmer is desperate for a legacy, but this is shameful.”