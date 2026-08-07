Frequent Small Group Bible Study Participants Score Far Higher in ‘Sharing Christ’

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Protestant churchgoers who participate more frequently in small group Bible studies generally demonstrate stronger discipleship behaviors and beliefs, according to a new Lifeway Research analysis.

Lifeway Research released the findings Tuesday as part of its State of Discipleship study, which is based on an online survey of 2,130 Protestant churchgoers conducted from March 19-26, 2025.

The research evaluates spiritual development using eight “signposts” that Lifeway identifies as characteristics of a healthy church: “Bible Engagement,” “Obeying God and denying self,” “Serving God and others,” “Sharing Christ,” “Exercising faith,” “Seeking God,” “Building Relationships” and “Living Unashamed.”

Participants received scores ranging from 0 to 100 for each category based on dozens of questions about their Christian beliefs and practices. Those individual scores were then combined to calculate an overall discipleship score.

Churchgoers who participated in a small group five or more times per month recorded the highest overall score at 74.1. Those attending three or four times scored 72.4, while respondents attending once or twice scored 67.2. Those who did not participate in a small group scored 60.4.

Across most of the eight discipleship measures, greater participation in small group Bible study was associated with higher scores.

The difference was especially noticeable in the Sharing Christ category. Respondents attending small groups at least five times per month scored 69.7, compared with 60.1 among those attending three or four times, 56.6 among those attending once or twice and 41.1 among those who never participated.

The pattern was not consistent across every category, however. In two areas — exercising faith and living unashamed — greater small group participation did not correspond with higher scores.

In the exercising faith category, respondents who never attended a small group scored 74.8, while those participating five or more times per month scored 63.4.

“We have seen a consistent pattern through the years of higher levels of discipleship behaviors and beliefs among those who are highly involved in small group Bible studies,” Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research, said.

McConnell told CP that the relationships developed through small groups may be one of the main reasons participants show stronger discipleship outcomes.

“Social research shows that close relationships have the biggest impact on a person’s choices. Small groups can foster such influential relationships,” he explained. “The other key component is that the groups do Bible study together. The Bible says God’s Word does not return void. It is transformative.”

McConnell also suggested that the lower exercising faith scores among highly involved participants may reflect greater spiritual self-awareness rather than weaker faith.

“With spiritual maturity comes a humility of how far one is from where Jesus wants you to be,” McConnell commented to CP. “That appears to show up most in exercising faith where complete dependence on Jesus is difficult.”