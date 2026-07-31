Three-Quarters of Protestant Churchgoers Satisfied With Their Church’s Worship Style

Photo credit: Pexels/ Luis Quintero

A new Lifeway Research survey found that 75 percent of Protestant churchgoers are satisfied with their congregation’s current level of liturgical worship. In comparison, 13 percent want more, 5 percent prefer less, and 7 percent are unsure.

The online study surveyed 1,200 American Protestant churchgoers from Sept. 2–7, 2025, through a nationally pre-recruited panel. Participants identified as Protestant or non-denominational and reported attending religious services at least once a month.

Nearly one-quarter of respondents, 24 percent, described their church as very liturgical. Another 42 percent said their congregation incorporates some liturgical elements, while 27 percent reported no liturgical style and 7 percent were unsure, according to Baptist Press.

Despite the differences in worship practices, 75 percent said they are content with their congregation’s current approach. Among the 13 percent seeking more liturgy, 8 percent attend churches that already use some liturgical practices, while 5 percent belong to churches with none.

Older churchgoers were more likely to attend highly liturgical congregations. Twenty-nine percent of those age 65 and older said their church is very liturgical, compared with 15 percent of attendees ages 18–29.

Satisfaction was highest among churchgoers ages 50–64, with 80 percent saying the current level of liturgy is appropriate. Seventy-seven percent of those age 65 and older agreed, compared with 69 percent among both the 18–29 and 30–49 age groups.

Younger adults were also more likely to favor additional structure. Eighteen percent of churchgoers ages 18–29 and 19 percent of those ages 30–49 wanted more liturgical elements, compared with 9 percent among respondents age 50 and older.

Churchgoers holding evangelical beliefs were more likely than those without evangelical beliefs to say their congregation has no liturgical style, 34 percent compared with 19 percent.

Forty-five percent of non-denominational attendees and 27 percent of Baptists said their churches use no liturgical style. In contrast, 56 percent of Lutherans and 38 percent of Presbyterian/Reformed churchgoers described their congregations as very liturgical.

Presbyterian/Reformed attendees were among the most likely to seek additional liturgical elements, at 22 percent. Fewer Lutherans, non-denominational churchgoers and Methodists expressed that preference, at 10 percent, 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Non-denominational churchgoers were also among the most satisfied with their current worship format. Seventy-nine percent said they were content with their congregation’s approach, compared with 71 percent of Baptists.

Men were more likely than women to describe their church as very liturgical, 26 percent compared with 21 percent. African American churchgoers were more likely to want additional liturgical elements, at 19 percent, compared with 11 percent of white attendees and 10 percent of Hispanic attendees.

Congregation size also appeared to influence worship style. Among people attending churches with 500 or more worshipers, 51 percent said their congregation includes no liturgical style. Those respondents were also among the most satisfied, with 80 percent saying the current level was appropriate.