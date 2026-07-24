Pastors Less Exhausted, but Vocational Satisfaction Remains at Its Lowest Level in a Decade

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Ben White

Despite improvements in exhaustion and confidence in their calling, Protestant pastors continue to struggle with vocational satisfaction, personal well-being and supportive relationships, a new study finds.

Barna Group conducted its “State of the Church” research with Gloo between Jan. 29 and Feb. 8, surveying 502 senior Protestant pastors from a range of denominations across the United States.

The findings show that pastors are experiencing less exhaustion and greater confidence in their calling. Still, vocational satisfaction remains at its lowest level in more than a decade, according to Baptist Press.

More than half of respondents, 52%, said they most needed help maintaining their physical and mental health. That figure increased to 62% among pastors age 45 and younger.

Researchers also found that 41% of all pastors and 38% of younger pastors wanted assistance building close and supportive relationships.

Confidence in ministry calling has improved substantially, with 58% of pastors now expressing assurance in their vocation, compared with 35% during the pandemic years of 2020 through 2022.

Job satisfaction, however, has continued to decline. While 72% of pastors described themselves as “very satisfied” with their vocation in 2015, only 52% said the same in the latest survey.

When asked what would help address burnout, pastors most often pointed to sabbaticals or extended time away, though they also described such breaks as the hardest resource to obtain. Delegating more responsibilities and reshaping duties around personal strengths and limitations were also identified as possible solutions.

Most pastors said they depend primarily on their spouses for emotional and relational support, followed by other pastors or ministry leaders. Researchers said, “Close friends outside the congregation are named by 42 percent. Mentor or spiritual director rank lower, at 30 percent, and a counselor or therapist lower still, at 18 percent,” describing them as “support structures that remain underutilized across the profession.”

“Pastors deserve the time to step away and ask honestly whether their role is an expression of their actual gifts,” said Daniel Copeland, Barna’s vice president of research.

“There’s a difference between recovering from burnout and actually resolving it,” Copeland said.

“Consistent rest, boundaries and personal spiritual practices build the weekly rhythms that keep a pastor healthy,” he said. “But the deeper question – whether your role is genuinely an expression of your gifts and strengths – requires a different kind of time and attention altogether. That’s the work most pastors haven’t had space to do.”

Although extended sabbaticals are not available to most pastors, researchers said smaller adjustments can still support well-being, including taking regular breaks from desk work, maintaining consistent sleep and engaging in exercise unrelated to ministry responsibilities.