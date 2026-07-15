36-Year-Old Man Arrested in Alleged Molotov Cocktail Attack on Queens Baptist Church

Iglesia Bautista El Mesias, a Baptist church in Queens, attacked with a Molotov cocktail late on July 8, 2026. | Photo credit: Google Maps Image

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a New York City church and is believed to be connected to similar attacks on other properties.

New York police said a 36-year-old man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Iglesia Bautista El Mesias, a Baptist church in Queens, late Wednesday night.

The suspect, whose name was not released, then allegedly went to a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and threw a Molotov cocktail at that building as well, the Queens Chronicle reported last Thursday.

“We expect every available charge to be pursued by the district attorney’s office,” The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, a local nonprofit, said in a statement reported by the Chronicle.

“This individual should not be back out on our streets, and we know that too often that is exactly what happens. Our community deserves better, and we will be watching these cases closely.”

New York Councilmember Joann Ariola, R-Howard Beach, addressed the incident on her official Facebook account, saying police arrested the suspect at a local deli.

New York City churches have faced other recent security incidents. Last October, an unidentified person vandalized three Queens churches late at night while carrying an LGBT pride flag on a pole and wearing a rainbow-colored face mask.

In January, New York officials said they were increasing police presence at congregations in Staten Island following a series of criminal disruptions and vandalism incidents at local churches.