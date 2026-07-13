Philadelphia Megachurch Hosts 8K Walk and Run to Fight Human Trafficking

Participants begin walking from Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia during the annual “She’s My Sister Walk/Run” on July 11, 2026. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church (modified from original).

A predominantly African American megachurch in Pennsylvania held an 8K walk and run this weekend as part of its ongoing effort to raise awareness about human trafficking and support prevention work.

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia, which has about 15,000 members, hosted its annual “She’s My Sister Walk/Run” on Saturday morning. The route began at the church’s west campus and ended at its east campus.

Ellyn Jo Waller, first lady of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, told The Christian Post ahead of the event that the congregation has hosted the annual walk and run for two decades.

“Human trafficking wasn't just something happening somewhere else — it was happening right here in our own communities,” she said. “As people of faith, we believe every person is created in the image of God, and no one should ever be bought, sold, or exploited. ... We also know that black and brown girls and women are disproportionately targeted because traffickers prey on vulnerability.”

“This event is our way of saying, 'We refuse to look away,'” Waller said. “It's more than a walk or a run — it's a public declaration that our community stands with survivors and is committed to prevention.”

Waller said the church wants participants to understand that “awareness is prevention.” Rather than simply finishing “an 8K,” she said the goal is for attendees to leave “knowing how to recognize the warning signs, how to report concerns safely, and how to become advocates in their own families, workplaces, schools and churches.”

The walk and run supports Enon Tabernacle Baptist’s She’s My Sister Ministry, a year-round outreach that provides education and advocacy to help churches and communities respond to trafficking.

The event also includes partnerships with the Salvation Army and Hannah’s House Inc., a New Jersey-based anti-trafficking charity, supporting initiatives such as the Salvation Army’s New Day to Stop Trafficking program.