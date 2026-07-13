Sen. Lindsey Graham Dies at 71, Remembered as Advocate for Persecuted Christians and Pro-Life Cause

Lindsey Graham | Photo credit: Facebook/ Lindsey Graham

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 71 after what his office described as a “sudden illness,” prompting tributes from political leaders, pro-life advocates and religious freedom groups.

Graham is being remembered for his long record of support for the pro-life movement and for his advocacy on behalf of persecuted Christians around the world.

Emergency responders were called around 8:30 p.m. to a Capitol Hill residence after a report of chest pains, according to The Washington Post, which cited emergency responder scanner traffic. About 25 minutes later, personnel reported that CPR had begun and that a man at the address was in cardiac arrest.

Graham’s office said in a statement that the senator died after a “brief and sudden illness.” A preliminary medical report later indicated that he likely died from an aortic dissection linked to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Graham, who sought the Republican presidential nomination during the 2016 election cycle, served more than two decades in the U.S. Senate. He became a close ally of President Donald Trump and frequently pushed legislation aimed at establishing national restrictions on abortion.

Speaking Sunday on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Trump described Graham as “like a member of the family” and praised his ability to work with lawmakers across party lines.

On Truth Social, Trump called Graham “one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known.”

“Lindsey Graham was an unwavering pro-life champion and a friend,” said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser, who added, “There will be no replacements for Lindsey Graham.”

Tony Perkins, president of the Washington-based Family Research Council, remembered Graham as a “true leader” and a “voice for the defenseless.”

Graham had appeared well enough to travel internationally just days before his death, and a senior staffer said there had been no indication that he was ill, according to NBC News. He had been scheduled to appear Sunday on “Meet the Press,” the network’s flagship political program.

The senator had recently returned from Kyiv, where he met Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CNN reported.

Tributes also came from foreign leaders. Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, described Graham as a steadfast friend who understood Ukraine’s fight as a struggle for freedom and democracy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Graham understood that Israel’s security and America’s security were inseparable, adding that Israel had lost one of its closest friends.

Born and raised in Central, South Carolina, Graham grew up in a family that operated a restaurant and pool hall. He became the first member of his family to attend college and later earned a law degree from the University of South Carolina.

Before entering the Senate, Graham served in the U.S. House beginning in 1995. In 2002, he won the Senate seat previously held by retiring Sen. Strom Thurmond.

Graham also served 33 years in the Air Force, the Air Force Reserve and the South Carolina Air National Guard, retiring in 2015 with the rank of colonel.