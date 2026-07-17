Homeland Security Secretary Vows Prosecution of Illegal Voters and Election Officials Who Fail to Cooperate

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks at a White House news conference in Washington, D.C., on July 17, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Associated Press

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned Friday that federal authorities would identify and prosecute people who cast ballots illegally, while also claiming that approximately 250,000 noncitizens are registered to vote across four states.

Speaking during a press briefing, Mullin said the Department of Homeland Security had discovered an estimated 250,000 registered noncitizens in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nevada. He noted that none of the four states currently participates in the department’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program, commonly known as SAVE.

According to Mullin, 23 states are actively cooperating with DHS through the verification initiative. He said those states have reported finding approximately 28,000 noncitizens and 400,000 deceased individuals listed on their voter rolls.

Mullin also accused federal judges of obstructing the administration’s attempts to identify and remove ineligible voters, saying some judges “are trying to put a stop to” the government’s election-security efforts.

“Currently, because of the SAVE program, we have a pending appeal because activist judges are saying ... they don't want to secure our elections. Once again, how is this a partisan issue? This shouldn't be a partisan issue. This should be that any judge and any God-fearing individual that loves this country should want to make sure that our elections are secure,” he said.

The homeland security secretary additionally raised concerns about the security of voting equipment, alleging that foreign adversaries manufacture or control components used in American voting machines.

“We know for sure that our foreign adversaries — not our allies — foreign adversaries have parts that are vital pieces in our voting machines,” he said.

Mullin further asserted that foreign actors could potentially gain access to voting systems and alter election information.

“We know that they can access what they consider the key to the back of these voting machines. We know that they can change voter registration and your vote. We know it's possible. There's not a question. It's not even for debate,” he said.

States seeking federal election grants or reimbursements will be required to comply with additional security measures, Mullin said. Those requirements would include strengthening voting-machine protections and removing ineligible noncitizens from voter-registration databases.

“States must do their part to secure our election systems, and we stand by to help. If you are an illegal or you're voting illegally, we will hunt you down. We will find you, and we will prosecute you. The American people must have confidence in our elections,” he said.

Mullin warned that states declining to participate in the SAVE program or other federal election-security initiatives would face increased scrutiny. He also said election officials could be held responsible if they failed to cooperate.

Repeating allegations President Donald Trump made in a speech Thursday, Mullin claimed that members of the U.S. intelligence community had previously withheld information about suspected election fraud from Trump, Congress and the public.

Mullin said the administration was reviewing the identities of officials who may have been involved and promised that individuals still employed by federal agencies would face consequences.

“We are currently going through those lists. We will hold each one of them accountable. Some people aren't here. Some people are no longer in the agencies. Those that are, we will be holding them accountable.”