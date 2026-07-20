Mike Winger Calls on Christians to Help Evangelist’s Family Relocate After Reported Threats

GoFundMe page launched to help U.S. evangelist Michael Jones and his family relocate to a safer home. | Screenshot: YouTube/ InspiringPhilosophy

Evangelical YouTuber Mike Winger is asking Christians to financially support fellow content creator Michael Jones as he seeks to relocate his family. Jones said the move is necessary following alleged threats, stalking and the exposure of private information linked to his online ministry comparing the teachings of Christianity and Islam.

Winger issued the appeal through a post on X, describing Jones as a personal friend and saying the family needed to leave its current residence because of ongoing security concerns.

According to Winger, the individuals targeting Jones are Muslims who threaten Christian apologists they believe are successfully persuading Muslims to consider Christianity.

Jones, the founder of InspiringPhilosophy Ministries, has created a GoFundMe campaign seeking $200,000. He said the money would be used specifically to meet the additional expenses associated with moving for security reasons rather than to cover routine living costs.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $254,152 from approximately 4,000 donations.

In the campaign description and a related YouTube video, Jones said his family had received threats, his private details had been published online and individuals had attempted to locate his home. He said one person warned him, “Your front door is next.”

Jones alleged that those responsible circulated his telephone number and an address they claimed belonged to him. He said they also issued threats of physical harm and sexual violence against his pregnant wife, who is expecting their second child.

After consulting others about how to protect their family, Jones said he and his wife determined that moving was the most responsible option. He added that they would not release photographs, identifying information or the location of their new residence.

Jones said his Christian apologetics ministry attracts hundreds of thousands of viewers each week and reaches millions of people each month. Much of his work, he explained, focuses on responding to Islamic apologetics that Christians frequently encounter online.

His ministry content has included recorded videos, public debates with Muslim apologists and livestreamed call-in programs comparing the teachings of Christianity and Islam.

Jones also described an incident in Los Angeles in which a man he identified as the leader of the group harassing him allegedly followed him to a church where he was scheduled to speak. Jones said the man claimed to be carrying a weapon.

He further alleged that an FBI agent previously visited his home and informed him that a terrorist organization based in the Middle East had identified him as a target, referring to him as a “kafir” and regarding him as a threat.