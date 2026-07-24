Ministries Mobilize Thousands for Europe-Wide Street Evangelism Campaign to Reach 1 Million

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Ben White

Christian ministries and churches across Europe are working together in a monthlong evangelism initiative known as “The Million Month,” seeking to share the Gospel in person with one million people throughout July.

The outreach is underway in major cities and regional communities across the continent, including Paris, London, Berlin, Madrid, Reykjavik and Cluj. Volunteers are working in teams of two or three, meeting people on the streets each day to begin Gospel conversations.

Organizers say the campaign is responding to what they describe as a growing spiritual hunger across Europe.

“More than ever, Europe is in dire need of the true, unfiltered message of Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection,” organizers said on the campaign’s website, pointing to Romans 10:14 as the biblical foundation of the initiative.

Participants are coordinating their outreach through a mobile app called City Impact, which allows volunteers to record Gospel conversations, document decisions for Christ and begin follow-up discipleship with new believers.

Alongside street evangelism, participating cities are holding evening worship gatherings known as “Glory Nights,” where volunteers worship together, share testimonies and receive further evangelism training. Organizers are also conducting online and in-person sessions throughout the campaign to equip Christians for personal outreach.

The campaign is building on an earlier initiative in which organizers reported that more than 73,000 people heard the Gospel and over 7,320 made documented decisions to follow Christ. With a broader coalition of churches and ministries involved this year, organizers are seeking to surpass those previous results.