Israel Seeks Closer Ties With Christian Denominations Ahead of 2030 Baptism Jubilee

Al-Maghtas, on the eastern bank of the Jordan River near the Dead Sea, is believed to be where John baptized Jesus. | Screenshot: YouTube/ The One Step Further - Piotr Wojtala

Israel has begun preparations for the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus’ baptism in 2030, launching an initiative to welcome millions of Christian pilgrims and deepen ties with global churches.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has established a dedicated working group led by Ambassador George Deek, Israel’s Special Envoy to the Christian World, to oversee preparations for the milestone.

In a post on X, the ministry said the task force will “deepen dialogue with churches and Christian leaders worldwide and prepare for the arrival of millions of Christian pilgrims.”

Although Israel’s Jordan River baptism sites already receive thousands of visitors annually, the new initiative represents a broader government effort to engage the global Christian community ahead of the 2030 anniversary.

The announcement comes as neighboring Jordan is also advancing preparations at Al-Maghtas, the traditional baptism site on the eastern bank of the Jordan River.

Earlier this year, Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with Catholic and Orthodox leaders, including Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, at Al-Maghtas, also known as Bethany Beyond the Jordan. The site sits directly across the river from Israel’s Qasr el-Yahud.

During the May meeting, King Abdullah said Jordan would oversee preparations for the 2030 jubilee, including infrastructure upgrades and expanded services for pilgrims, while preserving the site's religious significance.

Israel has not yet disclosed specific plans for Qasr el-Yahud on the western bank of the Jordan River, which has been accessible to pilgrims for only about 15 years.

Qasr el-Yahud, whose name means “Castle of the Jews” in Arabic and is traditionally associated with the Israelites’ crossing of the Jordan River, reopened to pilgrims in 2011 following a large-scale demining operation carried out by the Israeli government and later supported by the HALO Trust.

Israeli officials also see the anniversary as an opportunity to deepen relationships with historic Christian traditions, particularly the Catholic and Orthodox churches. The appointment of Ambassador George Deek, himself an Orthodox Christian, as Israel’s Special Envoy to the Christian World reflects that broader effort.

“The year 2030 will be a unique milestone for the Christian world, and Israel is beginning its preparations now,” Minister Sa’ar said. “Strengthening our relationship with the Christian world and ensuring that the Holy Land remains accessible to the millions of believers who wish to visit are among Israel's highest priorities.”

“Israel will continue to safeguard freedom of worship and access to holy sites for members of all faiths,” he added.