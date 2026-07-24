Illinois Man Arrested After Alleged Threats Against Willow Creek Community Church

Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Illinois. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Willow Creek Community Church

An Illinois man has been arrested after allegedly posting online threats targeting Willow Creek Community Church, a local high school and several individuals, according to law enforcement officials.

The Vernon Hills Police Department announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Ryan Kang has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat.

Investigators said Kang used social media to post threats directed at Willow Creek Community Church, Vernon Hills High School and multiple people living outside Illinois.

Police launched their investigation after receiving reports from several individuals, including members of Kang’s own family, who alerted authorities to his disturbing online activity.

According to police, the posts “included references to school shootings, bombings, and acts of interpersonal violence.” Investigators determined Kang did not possess the capability to carry out the threats, though he admitted making the online posts.

Kang was taken into custody Saturday, and prosecutors in Lake County have requested that he remain detained while awaiting trial. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

“Social media and internet threats have become far too common,” Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis said. “These criminal acts disrupt our daily lives and promote fear in our communities. They will not be tolerated.”

Willow Creek Community Church told The Christian Post that South Barrington police notified church leaders about the threat on Saturday.

In a statement, the church said officers informed them the suspect did “not have the means or ability to carry out any attack” and that “there was no risk to Willow, our services on Sunday, or any other scheduled church events.”

“We are grateful that our congregation was not at risk for harm, and that law enforcement acted so quickly and took this threat seriously,” Willow Creek leadership said.

Founded by Pastor Bill Hybels in 1975, Willow Creek began meeting in a movie theater in Palatine, Illinois, before expanding into a multi-campus church serving the Chicago area.

Hybels led the congregation until 2018, when Dave Dummitt became senior pastor. Dummitt resigned last year and was succeeded by South Barrington campus Pastor Shawn Williams.