Robert Jeffress’ Pathway to Victory Earns YouTube Gold Award After Reaching 1 Million Subscribers

Pastor Robert Jeffress delivers a Sunday sermon at First Baptist Dallas in Dallas, Texas. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Pathway to Victory with Dr. Robert Jeffress

Pastor Robert Jeffress’ Pathway to Victory ministry has surpassed 1 million YouTube subscribers, qualifying the channel for the platform’s Gold Creator Award.

Jeffress, who pastors the 16,000-member First Baptist Dallas congregation, told The Christian Post in emailed comments Friday that launching the channel created “an amazing opportunity to share the Gospel through our Bible-teaching ministry.”

The channel, “Pathway to Victory with Dr. Robert Jeffress,” represents both Jeffress and his broadcast ministry and has grown to more than 1.03 million subscribers.

Jeffress said the account has experienced “steady and consistent growth” since its 2024 debut, but emphasized that “the end goal is not the number of subscribers — it’s all about life change.”

“The subscriber growth is a real accomplishment — but the story underneath it is more useful than the number itself: you have a strong, older core audience that watches deeply (42.6 percent retention, high watch time) and a much larger, younger discovery audience that isn’t staying as long and is hesitant to convert,” he told CP.

“The next unlock isn't 'more views' — it's building better bridges from that viral, younger discovery layer into the subscriber and engaged layer. We want to genuinely connect with and minister to our audience with the greatest story ever told.”

In a statement announcing the milestone Thursday, the ministry said it uploaded about 600 videos when the channel launched in October 2024, with several later attracting more than 1 million views.

Jeffress also operates “Camino a la Victoria,” a smaller Spanish-language YouTube channel connected to the Pathway to Victory ministry.

Founded in 1996, Pathway to Victory serves as the broadcast ministry of First Baptist Dallas and airs on approximately 900 radio stations across the United States.

The ministry received the 2025 National Religious Broadcasters Radio Program of the Year award at the NRB International Christian Media Convention in February 2025.