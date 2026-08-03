Samaritan’s Purse Mobilizes 750 Volunteers After Devastating Wisconsin Tornado

Samaritan’s Purse disaster relief volunteers pray on July 29 after arriving in the Appleton, Wisconsin, area, where an EF-3 tornado touched down. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Samaritan's Purse

Hundreds of Samaritan’s Purse volunteers have traveled to Wisconsin to assist residents recovering from a powerful tornado that damaged homes and communities across the state.

An EF-3 tornado struck near Appleton last Monday, leading Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, to issue a state of emergency for Forest, Outagamie, Vilas and Winnebago counties.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-3 tornado can produce estimated wind speeds ranging from 136 to 165 miles per hour.

The North Carolina-based Evangelical humanitarian organization dispatched a disaster relief unit carrying equipment and supplies, which arrived in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Samaritan’s Purse established its local operational base at Alliance Church in Appleton, coordinating assistance throughout Appleton and the nearby communities of Menasha and Neenah. Convoy of Hope, another Christian humanitarian organization, has also deployed personnel to the affected region.

Samaritan’s Purse Vice President of North American Disaster Relief Jason Kimak described the damage suffered by residents during an interview with The Christian Post.

Menasha resident and Navy veteran Don Wilson also sustained major property damage after several trees fell against and onto his home, Kimak said. After volunteers helped clear the destruction around his property, Wilson reportedly told Samaritan’s Purse that their assistance was “living proof that God exists.”

Kimak estimated that approximately 750 Samaritan’s Purse volunteers representing at least 23 states have joined the Wisconsin recovery effort. He expects the organization to remain in Appleton and neighboring communities for several days or possibly weeks, until all requested work has been completed.

Along with clearing debris and helping families begin rebuilding their lives, Samaritan’s Purse volunteers are offering spiritual care and sharing the Gospel with tornado survivors.

As part of that ministry, Samaritan’s Purse is working alongside the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s Rapid Response Team, whose chaplains are trained to support people affected by natural disasters and other tragedies.

“They have chaplains, the rapid response team. They’ve been trained to work with families who’ve gone through tragedy, whether it’s manmade or natural disaster. And so as we’re doing the work at a home, they come alongside of the work of Samaritan’s Purse, and they sit, and they just spend time with the family and the homeowners. And they’re there ... just to listen to their story, to pray with them and then to share the Gospel with the family that we’re working with,” he asserted.