Georgia Church Sees 120 Students Accept Jesus Christ at ‘Night of Champions’ Event

Hundreds of students, coaches and volunteers gather in prayer during the Night of Champions event at First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst, Georgia, on July 16, 2026. | Photo credit: Facebook/ First Baptist Church Hazlehurst Georgia

A church in southeast Georgia reported that 120 students made decisions for Christ during a special outreach event designed to connect young athletes and coaches with the message of the Gospel.

First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst recently hosted its first-ever “Night of Champions” in partnership with the ministry Strength of a Champion. The gathering attracted roughly 500 students and coaches representing four counties across the region.

Philip Worthington, the church’s executive pastor of Administration and Missions, said organizers identified 120 students who responded after collecting and reviewing decision cards completed during the event.

“After reviewing the decision cards we received, we were able to identify 120 students who made decisions for Christ,” Worthington explained. “We are following up with each individual student to better determine next steps for them. We are making sure each student will receive Bibles as well.”

The outreach was supported by more than 100 volunteers, making it one of the largest evangelistic efforts the congregation has coordinated. Worthington said the event reflected the church’s commitment to both evangelism and discipleship.

“Our Mission at FBC Hazlehurst is to ‘Glorify Jesus Christ,’ ‘Grow Disciples’ and ‘Go and Fulfill the Great Commission,’” Worthington told CP. “This event successfully met all three arms of our mission.”

Church leaders believed that bringing athletes and coaches together outside the pressures of competition created a meaningful opportunity for people to hear the Gospel and respond in faith.

Worthington also expressed hope that the event would have a lasting spiritual impact throughout local schools and athletic programs, encouraging both new believers and existing Christian students to live out their faith.

“If these students who made decisions and/or were encouraged in their faith will continue to seek the Lord, He will move within their hearts and lives,” Worthington told CP.

“Countless students in the room who were already followers of Christ were also encouraged to boldly lead a Godly example in front of their teammates and coaches. We also expressed to the coaches our desire to partner with them and their teams in reaching and discipling their athletes ongoing.”