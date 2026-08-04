Arise Asia 2026 Closes in Manila as Hundreds of Young Leaders Commit to Long-Term Cross-Cultural Mission

Pastors, missionaries and senior leaders pray over young leaders who came to the front after committing to long-term cross-cultural mission during the evening session of the Arise Asia 2026 Congress at Christ's Commission Fellowship Central in Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2026. 341 participants responded to the invitation, according to organizers. | Photo credit: Christian Daily International

Some 341 young leaders stepped forward at the Arise Asia 2026 Congress to commit their lives to long-term cross-cultural mission, answering what organizers described as one of the most significant altar calls in the movement's history.

The moment came on the evening of July 30, the fourth day of a five-day gathering that drew 4,278 participants (out of 4,808 who registered) from 64 countries to Christ's Commission Fellowship (CCF) Central in Manila. The congress closed the following morning, July 31, with a final session that sought to translate the week's momentum into a plan of sustained, spirit-led obedience.

Sarah Breuel, a Brazilian missionary who has served for 16 years in Italy, set the stage for the invitation with a message built around a single Hebrew word: hineni (הִנֵּנִי), meaning "Here I am."

"Tonight is a night that will mark some nations and some lives for eternity," Breuel told the hall before walking through the biblical pattern of hineni — the unreserved availability that she said God looks for when he asks, "Whom shall I send?"

'One hineni heart'

Breuel drew from the opening chapter of Hebrews 11, which catalogues figures of faith whose names, she said, "heaven knows." She traced the word hineni through the Hebrew scriptures — young Samuel waking in the night to answer God's call, Abraham responding to God's command in Genesis 22 — and argued that a single surrendered yes, at the right moment, could bend the arc of an entire people group's history.

"In one heart, one hineni heart to say ‘yes’ and obey," she said. "Years later, Samuel would anoint David, and God would usher in a new chapter for the people of God."

She was candid about what such a commitment costs. After completing a business degree at one of Latin America's top schools, she reached the final interview round for a global multinational. Standing outside the interview room, she said she heard God say: "Sarah, if you want to be a businesswoman, I will bless you. But that calling when you were 12 — would you trust me with what I have for you?"

She told the interviewers her dream was missions. She did not get the job. She and her husband moved to Rome, where they have planted churches for the past 16 years.

Breuel ended with the story of 94-year-old Jackie Lewis, a woman from Albuquerque, New Mexico, who spent more than four decades in a small, unmapped town in the Brazilian Amazon alongside her husband Paul, repairing small aircraft so missionaries could reach remote communities faster. Breuel revealed that one convert from that village eventually became her own grandmother.

"A hineni life from Paul and Jackie, a hundred years after, is still bearing fruit in nations," she said.

The call to the front

Rev. Dr. David Ro, co-founder and executive director of Arise Asia, followed with a message on suffering and joy drawn from Hebrews 12:2 — the theme text for the entire congress — before issuing a three-tiered invitation.

The first tier called everyone present to commit fully to the Great Commission: joining a monthly prayer movement, finding a mentor, building or joining a missional community, and helping to launch Arise movements in their home cities. Ro said this call applied to all 4,000+ participants, whether or not they were called to leave their home cultures.

The second tier invited those willing to commit to a one-year mission internship — a chance, Ro said, to try cross-cultural ministry before making a longer-term decision. He compared this to Timothy, who joined Paul on mission trips for a season.

The third call was to long-term cross-cultural mission.

"Not everyone is called to be a long-term cross-cultural missionary," Ro said, drawing a distinction between the Apostle Paul — a Jew sent to Gentiles — and Peter, James and John, who served among their own people. "We need healthy Peter, James and Johns. But a few of you — and I'm going to say it really is a privilege — will lay down your life to go where there is no gospel."

He asked those who felt that call to stand, then to come to the front. Pastors and missionaries in the hall were invited to gather around them and pray. Hundreds came forward.

In his closing prayer over those who had responded, Ro named five imprisoned friends asking the gathering not to forget believers suffering for their faith. He prayed that those committing themselves to frontier mission would go to "the dark places," and that they would face hostility with the knowledge that "we are not doing this for You — we are doing this with You."

"May there be joy in their offering," he prayed. "There will be joy one day when a people group will say, thank you for bringing the gospel."

'From inspired emotion to sustained obedience'

The final morning session was led by Paul Elliott, a former American paramedic and firefighter turned missionary, who delivered the event's closing keynote. Elliott has served in Southeast Asia for the past several years after leaving pastoral ministry in the United States.

He spoke directly to what he called the risk of emotional inspiration fading once participants returned home.

"This week is designed to be the spark, the ignition switch," Elliott said. "Now you must begin to move from inspired emotion to sustained spirit-led obedience."

Drawing on the call of Jeremiah — a young man who protested to God that he did not know how to speak and was too young for the task — Elliott argued that God's assignments are not constrained by a person's sense of readiness. "God has not chosen you because you're fully equipped and prepared," he said. "He's designed you. He's created you. The reason that you have your specific ethnic background and language background and national passport is specifically and intentionally designed by God. It is not a platform for excuses. It is a foundation to launch from."

He outlined five principles for what he described as a plan of next steps: cultivate Christ-like character, confirm your calling, calculate the risk, connect with community, and commit to lifelong learning. The five points, he noted, were shaped not only by his own experience but by input from Arise Asia's national directors across the region — "their heart speaking to you."

On the question of calling, Elliott cautioned against treating an emotional response as its own confirmation. "Your calling is not an emotion. Ten years from now, when you are in that hard place and the testing is real and the tears are flowing, you don't want to be thinking back to an emotion." He urged participants to root their sense of calling in scripture, in the confirmation of the Holy Spirit, and in the counsel of their local church and family.

He recalled his own journey: after nearly a decade as a pastor in the United States, he felt God directing him toward overseas mission, but he would not give his final yes until he could identify specific scriptural confirmation. "I could not give my final yes until I knew from God's word that this was the direction he was leading me," he said.

A digital platform and a new internship cohort

The congress closed with a panel presentation from Arise Asia's follow-up and next steps team, led by Jackie Ro, wife of David Ro.

The session formally unveiled the newly launched Arise Asia digital platform, designed to connect participants with more than 30 mission opportunities across Asia — training programs, prayer movements, mission exposure opportunities, and ministry placements. The platform includes a profile feature that allows organizations to identify and reach out to participants, not only the reverse. It is available in multiple languages.

The mentoring hub, which launched in the weeks before the congress, had already connected nearly 400 participants with more than 50 mentors by the time the conference opened. Early responses from participants showed high interest in personal spiritual formation, leadership development, and discerning a mission calling.

A representative from Singapore who helped build the platform said the goal was to use digital tools to sustain what the conference had started. "Behind every data is a story," said a team member involved in the innovation lab. "And behind every story is a life. And behind every life is what the Holy Spirit is working."

The panel also presented the Arise Asia internship program, a one-year placement that gives young adults cross-cultural mission experience alongside established missionaries and local church leaders. The internship covers spiritual formation, cross-cultural intelligence, leadership, language learning, and practical ministry. The current cohort, drawn from multiple Asian countries, was recognized and prayed over during the session after serving in two Southeast Asian countries. According to organizers, 76 participants signed up for an internship this time.

A further follow-up tool called the missional community journey was introduced: a six-session guided Bible study drawn from Acts 16, designed to help participants build small communities and work through questions about their specific calling together after returning home. "Loneliness and isolation can cause confusion," the program presenter said. "But the presence of a small community will fuel the mission calling."

Looking ahead

Arise Asia was founded by David Ro, who launched it with a $50,000 donation from a Chinese pastor and church leader. Ro described the gift during the week's sessions as the fruit of years spent working in China before the door closed — suffering that, he said, God had not wasted.

"Now the joy of the Lord, to see you here catching the same call that he called the early church, the Western church, and now the Chinese church, the Korean church, and now the rest of Asia," Ro said. "We are all in this movement together."

The Asia-wide congress runs every three years with national events in between. The 2026 gathering in Manila was the largest to date in terms of both participants and national representation, with delegates arriving from 64 countries.

For the hundreds who came to the front on the evening of July 30, the road ahead, as multiple speakers acknowledged, will not be straightforward. Elliott framed the weeks and months after the conference as the real test of what happened in Manila.

"The seed has fallen on good soil," he said. "We want it to grow, to take root, to bear fruit through the remainder of our lives."

This article was originally published by The Christian Post.