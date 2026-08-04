Florida Evangelist Removed From Alaska Airlines Flight After Preaching to Passengers

Florida evangelist Whitney Lynn is ordered off an Alaska Airlines flight after preaching the Gospel to passengers. | Screenshot: Facebook/ FL360aero

A Christian social media influencer was removed from an Alaska Airlines flight this week after addressing passengers about her faith while the aircraft was delayed at Orlando International Airport.

Whitney Lynn, a 40-year-old evangelist from Orlando, was traveling to San Diego when she stood in the cabin and spoke to passengers for less than a minute before departure.

According to The Washington Post, Lynn told those aboard that their frustration over the delay was part of God’s plan and suggested the wait might be protecting them from a dangerous situation.

A crew member subsequently approached Lynn and instructed her to gather her belongings and leave the aircraft, telling her, “The crews don’t feel safe with you.”

Lynn characterized the confrontation as “spiritual warfare” and declared that “demons don’t like the name of Jesus.”

Footage shared on social media shows Lynn disputing the decision with airline employees. As she was being removed, Lynn told passengers, “We are being persecuted, persecuted to be a Christian.”

In additional videos, Lynn confronted the crew member involved in removing her and later spoke with airport police officers. She also informed travelers waiting at the gate that she had been taken off the flight.

Alaska Airlines said in an emailed statement that the crew “became increasingly concerned” about the passenger’s conduct and that “the passenger was asked to deplane the aircraft for safety reasons.” The carrier added that the guest “will not be permitted to travel on our flights” for the foreseeable future.

Lynn said she had planned to travel to California to attend the funeral of one of her followers. Although she booked another flight, she later received an email informing her that she was prohibited from flying with Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air and Hawaiian Airlines while the company reviewed her recent travel activity.

She also said the airline gave her a flight credit that she is unable to use because of the ban. Lynn plans to consult an attorney and has said she intends to continue preaching aboard flights.

Lynn has described air travel as an opportunity to share her Christian beliefs. She said passengers “have no choice but to hear the truth” and compared her evangelism to offering a life raft to someone who is drowning.