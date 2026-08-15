Former Teacher Arrested Over Bomb Threat to Florida Megachurch

Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo credit: Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church

A former teacher has been arrested after allegedly sending a bomb threat to Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, a prominent megachurch in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Melissa Ann Redway, who previously taught at the church’s Westminster Academy and sang in the congregation’s choir, was taken into custody Monday in connection with an email sent to church officials.

Redway lost her teaching position at Westminster after suffering a brain injury that left her unable to carry out her duties, according to South Florida outlet WPLG Local 10.

She was also removed from the Coral Ridge Presbyterian choir, with authorities saying she “did not accept the news well and attempted to rejoin the church choir.”

CBS Miami reported that a witness recalled Redway arriving at a choir rehearsal dressed in a cassock, running down the aisle and leaving the church. Staff members also reportedly received incoherent emails from her mentioning particular concerts.

According to an arrest report cited by NBC 6 News, Redway emailed the church’s executive director in February and allegedly wrote, “I first need to blow up the whole entire church with me at the concert …” The message referred to a concert scheduled at the church on Feb. 20, and authorities issued an arrest warrant in April.

One church leader told authorities that Redway’s conduct had become “increasingly concerning,” while her mother told police that Redway was “acting a little out of character, anxious, and stressed about the church situation,” NBC 6 News reported.

Redway has been charged with second-degree felonies for threatening to throw, project, place or discharge a destructive device and for sending a threat to kill or injure someone. Her bond was set at $7,500.