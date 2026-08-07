Olivet University Receives Permanent Land-Use Approval With Strong Community Support

Architectural rendering showing the planned development of Olivet University’s Riverside Campus | Olivet University

Olivet University has received permanent land-use approval for its Riverside Campus in Anza, California, following a unanimous vote by the Riverside County Planning Commission.

The commission voted 5-0 on Aug. 5 to approve the university’s Plot Plan, allowing Olivet to continue using its approximately 1,000-acre campus for educational purposes with no expiration date.

The approval replaces the Public Use Permit under which the university had operated the campus since 2014. While the previous permit carried a 50-year term, the newly approved land-use entitlement has no expiration date, providing a long-term framework for the university’s educational mission and future development.

The approval follows a recent zoning update completed by Riverside County for the approximately 1,000-acre campus property. Together, the zoning changes and the Plot Plan approval mark the completion of a key phase in the county’s planning process and provide greater certainty for the university’s long-term operation and development.

A notable part of the approval process was the strong support Olivet received from the surrounding community.

As part of the county’s public review process, nearby residents were notified and given an opportunity to submit comments on the university’s application. According to the university, 30 letters of support were submitted by local residents, churches, business owners and community leaders, with no letters filed in opposition.

Dennis Whitfield, vice president of the Community Hall Board, wrote that Olivet alumni, students and families have become part of the Anza community through their participation in local events and their contributions to the community’s growth.

“They are now an integral part of this community, and their success is our success,” Whitfield wrote.

Longtime Anza resident Frank Miller also urged the Planning Commission to approve the university’s application. Miller said his family has lived in or owned property in Anza since 1956 and described the site as uniquely suited for higher education.

“The property in question is the only campus-like facility in Anza that can support a college, and my family and I consider education the highest and best use for the property,” Miller wrote.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held in 2025 at the newly renovated main entrance of Olivet University’s Riverside Campus | Olivet University

He also credited Olivet with being a good neighbor that has provided jobs and opportunities for local businesses, adding that the Anza community would benefit from allowing the property to continue serving as an educational institution.

Support also came from other community leaders. James Wyatt, manager of the Anza Public Library branch, described Olivet as a strong supporter of the local library, while local pastor Kevin Watson praised the university for its involvement in food banks, church events and other community service efforts.

Olivet University President Dr. Jonathan Park thanked both county officials and members of the local community following the commission’s vote.

“We appreciate the Planning Commission and the County staff for their professionalism and collaboration throughout this process,” Park said. “We are also deeply grateful to our neighbors, local churches, business owners, and community leaders who took the time to express their support. Their encouragement means a great deal to us.”

Park said the university intends to continue strengthening its relationship with the surrounding community while further developing the campus as a center for Christian higher education.

“This campus is truly a hidden gem, nestled in a beautiful valley and uniquely suited for Christian higher education,” he said. “We look forward to seeing how God will use this campus to prepare future leaders and positively impact the lives of everyone who studies here.”

Nathanael Tran, chairman of the Olivet University Board of Trustees, said the permanent land-use approval would provide greater stability for both the university and the broader community.

Tran said the decision will provide “greater certainty and stability for our students, faculty, staff, and the broader community as we continue our educational mission and future development.”

Olivet University is currently an accredited institution in good standing with the Association for Biblical Higher Education (ABHE) and is one of more than 30 institutions participating in ABHE’s flagship group.