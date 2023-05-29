Man Ripped Off Queens Church, Took Almost $1,000 Worth of Statues

Pixabay/Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida

New York City authorities are looking for a man who robbed Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church. It is believed that the suspect stole several precious artifacts and sculptures from the church.

Burglary at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church

A report from The Tablet stated that on Thursday, May 18, around 5:30 p.m., an unidentified person penetrated the church through an unlocked door and then used burglar tools to break into a door inside the perimeter. The thief made off with roughly $60 cash in addition to various sculptures and other religious significance valued at $890. Authorities mentioned that the items taken were part of an inventory of objects that would be sold at the church. After leaving the premises, the suspect reportedly ran away in a southerly direction toward 30th Avenue. Police said nobody else was in the church when it was broken into.

As per Jackson Heights Post, on Saturday, May 27, observational footage and pictures of the suspect were made public by the New York City Police Department (NYPD). The robber can be seen on the footage putting the stolen items into a shopping cart. He was concealed behind a face mask, which he wore with a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and sneakers.

Church Leader's Response to the Robbery

Based on a report from CBS News, Father Darrell DaCost of Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in East Elmhurst claimed that the culprits managed to escape with money, jewelry, sculptures, and other holy objects. "They're all sacred images of Jesus, Mary, and the saints. They're priceless in that they represent an opportunity, a sacramental," he asserted. The church leader also stated that they are trying to assist individuals in discovering God and developing their faith; therefore, it is a complete disgrace to those efforts. "What I felt was violated. It was like someone coming into your house. It is our home," Father DaCosta noted. However, despite these disappointments, they are still praying for the suspect.

On the other hand, according to NBC New York, the burglary happened five days after the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima, which the Roman Catholic Church observes on May 13 every year. As mentioned, Our Lady of Fatima is the patron saint of the place of worship and the inspiration for the holiday's name. Moreover, the Diocese of Brooklyn has provided a statement expressing their gratitude since the incident did not result in any injuries and hopes that the statues would be restored. Even though the heist at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in Queens is upsetting, the diocese is reportedly grateful that no one was hurt in the incident. They pray that the person who stole the sacred artifacts and sculptures, which are significant to the people who practice this faith, will not treat them with disrespect. In addition, the church also keeps its fingers crossed that the suspect would act honorably and give back the items they took from the house of worship.

