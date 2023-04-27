Man Set Fire to Mount Zion Church Pleaded Guilty, Allegedly Suffers from Schizophrenia

Pixabay/David Mark

A 25-year-old man from Pickerington confessed in U.S. District Court in Columbus to starting a fire at Mount Zion Church in 2021. Based on his lawyer's statement, he allegedly had a mental disorder.

Federal Court Hearing

According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Benjamin Darrell Ruckel was responsible for breaking through the church windows and spreading fuel before lighting the building on fire, The Dispatch reported.

On Wednesday, Apr. 26, Ruckel stated during his preliminary hearing that he purposely set fire to the building because it is a church. As mentioned, Ruckel's defense representative, Mark Collins, said his client has schizophrenia. This mental illness can lead someone to believe things that are not true and typically develops in people in their mid-20s.

Collins noted that people between the ages of 25 and 26 are most susceptible to developing schizophrenia, and he suffered from it severely. In addition, Ruckel is currently receiving treatment for his mental illness and appears to be doing well.

On the other hand, based on an article from The United States Department of Justice, Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, stated that both the liberty to practice one's religious views and the freedom to assemble in churches everywhere in our country should be shielded and protected at all costs. The Department of Justice is dedicated to protecting the places of worship and ensuring that all individuals can peacefully participate in religious practice without the threat of physical harm or other forms of coercive intrusion.

Moreover, Luis Quesada, Assistant Director of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division, asserted that the ability of all Americans to profess their faith freely is guaranteed under the First Amendment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation will continue to collaborate with its other law enforcement partners in order to protect this right and hold accountable any people who seek to restrict a person's ability to exercise that right freely.

The date of the execution of the sentence has yet to be decided. However, due to Ruckel's violation of the Church Arson Prevention Act, Ruckel could be sentenced to a maximum of twenty years in jail.

The FBI's Columbus Field Office was the one to conduct the investigation. Furthermore, the prosecution of the investigation is being handled by Deputy Criminal Chief Brian Martinez of the Southern District of Ohio and Trial Attorney Daniel E. Grunert of the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division.

2021 Fire at Mount Zion Church

As per Fox 28, on Nov. 27, at approximately 11 p.m., the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office and fire departments responded to the Mount Zion Church, located at 4810 Blacklick Eastern Rd near Baltimore, Ohio.

A person who called 911 and lived around the church stated they saw a man depart the area while the building was on fire. Authorities spotted Ruckel in a nearby ditch at approximately 12:45 a.m.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office arrested him and charged him with setting a fire, after which they sent him to the county jail. Additionally, according to the authorities, the blaze had been restricted to a single section of the church.

