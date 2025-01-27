Matt Chandler at Home and Recovering Following Hospital Stay for Illness

Pastor Matt Chandler preaches during a Sunday service at The Village Church in Flower Mound on July 26, 2022. | Screenshot: The Village Church - Flower Mound on YouTube

Matt Chandler, the pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, has returned home to recover after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness, just weeks after his wife overcame a similar health issue.

“Matt is home!” his wife, Lauren Chandler, announced on Instagram on Friday. “Thank you all for praying for us.” Pastor Chandler was hospitalized to treat a condition that doctors initially struggled to identify, following his wife's treatment for a comparable illness.

In her update, Lauren wrote, “We got home and Matt is well on his way to recovery. I am feeling 100%. We are confident Matt will make a full recovery in no time.” She mentioned that she was not sharing the specific diagnosis “simply out of privacy,” explaining, “Our desire in making this public was to have people pray for us. Thank you for doing so.”

Earlier, Lauren had shared her concerns, stating, “My turn to ask you guys for prayer. Matt was admitted to the hospital in the middle of the night. Same symptoms that I had and still no answers. Thankfully, I am well on the mend and know Matt will be too.”

She described the situation as frightening at times but reassured her followers that the most troubling phase had passed, citing her improvement as a sign that relief could follow once physicians understood the root cause.

Earlier this month, after Lauren was discharged from the hospital, Matt provided an update on her condition, writing, “All Lauren’s numbers look great. Still don’t have certain labs back but we can wait those out at home.”

He added, “Our infectious diseases doc is informing the hospitalist that we can go home! Thank you for all your prayers. Please pray for her recovery now, which is apparently going to take a couple [of] months.”

Chandler also remarked that the doctors believed his wife’s condition was viral and that she would “start turning the corner soon.” He noted that her symptoms included a “brutal headache from the spinal tap” and “double pneumonia.”

Matt Chandler has been serving The Village Church for over 20 years, focusing on preaching and pastoral responsibilities. Apart from her role as a worship leader at The Village Church, Lauren manages a Substack account and has authored several books, including "Praise Him!" and "Goodbye to Goodbyes."