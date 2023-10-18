Max Lucado guides believers on how to perceive the current global tumult

Max Lucado | video screenshot / Max Lucado / YouTube

Max Lucado, a bestselling author and a minister at Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, shared how we must respond to countless turmoils occurring globally as Christians, in an article published on Fox News.

Highlighting the global tumult, Lucado remarked, “We live in ever-present fear of worldwide destruction. Let one person press one button and nuclear disaster could happen. Russia has invaded Ukraine. China is threatening Taiwan. Israel feels pinched by Hamas to the south and Hezbollah to the North.”

Israel, a nation under siege, bears heavy on our hearts. The news reports are relentless: over 1,300 lives lost, barbaric acts against the vulnerable, and a region in turmoil. Innocent lives are trapped in Gaza, while skirmishes with Hezbollah escalate in northern Israel. The ominous streak of missiles across the Israeli sky underscores the gravity of the situation, with suspicions pointing toward Iran's involvement. Against this backdrop, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia adds to the world's wounds and worries.

Jesus foretold of these turbulent times, cautioning us against being troubled by the wars and rumors of wars: "And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom." (Matthew 24:6-7)

“Of the past 3,400 years of recorded history, humans have been war-free for only 268 years, or 8% of them.”

“The phrase ‘nation against nation, kingdom against kingdom’ is a Hebrew idiom for a world war. A global conflict is a signal of the coming end of this age,” added Lucado.

Moreover, he gave words of encouragement to readers by sharing “good news.” “Jesus, the one who warned of these days will deliver us from these days. The birth pains will continue. The frequency of deception and division will increase, but Jesus will protect us until he comes, and He will deliver us once he comes. For that reason, Jesus spoke this next phrase, ‘See to it that you are not troubled" (Mt.24:6).’”

He further stated how to stay not troubled in these days.

“First make sure that you are saved. Jesus Christ died on the cross for sinners like you and me. ‘He does not want anyone to be lost, but he wants all people to change their hearts and lives." (2 Pet. 3:9).’”

“Israel is special to God by covenant. Jesus was born there. He died there. He rose from and will return there. It’s no wonder that the tiny nation of Israel has been the most disputed land in history. It is the staging ground of God’s story of salvation,” he then urged Christians to “pray for peace in Jerusalem.”

And, lastly, Lucado stressed to not “panic.” “Don’t let the chaos weigh you down. Hold on. Hang tight. Hold fast to Scripture like this one from Psalm 37.”

Leaders from the Southern Baptist Convention, including Brent Leatherwood, Bart Barber and Al Mohler, have issued a statement condemning Hamas' attacks and affirming Israel's right to self-defense. They urged Christians to pray for peace in the region.

Richard Land, ERLC President Emeritus, stands in solidarity with the Jewish community, expressing concern over the global response to the atrocities. He emphasizes Hamas' terrorist nature and their intent to eradicate the Jewish population.

Evangelical leader Johnnie Moore calls on the EU to increase support for Israel, citing Iranian involvement. Moore advocates for labeling Hamas and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist organizations and for diverting funds from Hamas. He urges the reinstatement of UN restrictions on Iran's ballistic missiles and a return to sanctions.

Moore warned that without a unified global response, Hamas' attacks could lead to further injustice. He stressed the need for clear moral choices in this critical moment.