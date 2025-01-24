Minnesota Church Plans Tiny House Community to Aid Homeless

Church of the Open Door of Maple Grove, Minnesota. | Courtesy David Brickey via Christian Post

A nondenominational church in Minnesota is addressing homelessness by planning to build a tiny house community on its property.

Church of the Open Door, located in Maple Grove, is collaborating with local officials and stakeholders to develop what they refer to as a “sacred settlement” consisting of 12 tiny house units, with a target completion date by summer 2026.

Open Door Pastor David Brickey explained in a recent interview with The Christian Post that the proposed settlement will be divided into two sections.

The first will comprise four homes designated for “Intentional Neighbors,” individuals who have not experienced homelessness but aim to foster a supportive community environment. The second section will consist of eight homes intended for those who have transitioned out of chronic homelessness.

This initiative comes on the heels of prior successful collaborations with other congregations, where they established two additional “Sacred Settlements” in St. Paul and Roseville. During that time, one of their pastors lived as an “intentional neighbor,” contributing to the community’s growth and stability.

Brickey noted the positive outcomes of the earlier settlements, mentioning, “The communities have proven themselves successful in that we have seen deep wholistic healing in the lives of Sacred Settlement neighbors that has resulted in healthy community with zero crime, zero police involvement, zero neighbor complaints.”

He highlighted that many residents have embarked on new professional journeys or reignited former careers and some have reunited with family members from whom they had been separated during their experiences with homelessness.

The planned tiny house community will be situated towards the back of the church’s main building, embracing the local natural landscape while providing privacy for its residents.

“It's important to note that because this is completely privately funded, we get to choose who moves into this community based on pre-chosen criteria,” Brickey remarked. He added that the church team actively engages with the local homeless population each week, enabling them to identify suitable candidates for the community based on established relationships.

Brickey highlighted the connection between private spirituality and public acts of mercy, asserting that Jesus was “clear as to who we are and our mission in this world.”

“The resources of our church family are not ours. Every dollar and square inch of our property belong to God and should be stewarded for His Kingdom advancement on earth as in Heaven. Jesus is our primary example of how to live and manage these resources. Consequently, we have re-envisioned our land and building as less of an event venue and more of a homestead of healing for our community,” he stated.