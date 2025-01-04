Most Christians and Hispanic Protestants Supported Trump in 2024

Pixabay/Gerd Altmann

Most white Christians and Hispanic Protestants supported President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, according to a new survey.

The Public Religion Research Institute released a report analyzing the 2024 presidential election results by religious affiliation, based on responses from 5,772 adults and a subsample of 4,757 voters collected between Nov. 8 and Dec. 2.

In the 2024 presidential election, Trump, the Republican nominee, received overwhelming support from white Evangelicals at 85%, while only 14% supported Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump received even stronger support from white Evangelicals who attend church weekly or more often, at 88%. This support was slightly lower among those attending church monthly or a few times a year (81%), as well as among those who seldom or never attend church (74%).

Trump also enjoyed the backing of a majority of Hispanic Protestants (64%), white Catholics (59%), and white, non-Evangelical Protestants (57%).

Among white Catholics, higher church attendance correlated with higher support for Trump, with 64% of weekly attendees backing him, compared to 58% of those attending monthly or a few times a year, and 56% of those who rarely or never go to Mass.

Conversely, among white non-Evangelical Protestants, only 52% of weekly churchgoers supported Trump, while slightly more attended monthly or a few times a year (56%), and those who never or rarely attended church (59%) backed him.

Hispanic Catholics were a notable exception, with 55% supporting Harris. Harris received overwhelming support from other religious demographics, including black Protestants, 83% of whom voted for her. Additionally, Harris garnered majority support from the religiously unaffiliated (72%), non-Christian voters of other faiths (67%), and Jewish voters (62%).

The survey's results differ slightly from the 2024 presidential election exit polling, based on interviews with 22,914 voters as they left their polling stations. Exit polls showed Trump's support among white Evangelicals at a slightly lower 82%, with a higher share (64%) of support from Latino Protestants.

While the Public Religion Research Institute found that Trump lost the Hispanic Catholic vote, exit polling indicated he received 53% from this demographic. Harris’ support among black Protestants was consistent with both reports, at 83% in the survey and 85% in exit polls.

Polling conducted following the 2024 presidential election indicates a significant shift in the voting preferences of Latinos compared to the 2020 election. The Public Religion Research Institute found that Harris captured a majority (53%) of the Latino vote, while exit polling placed her support at 51%, a decline from the 65% captured by President Joe Biden in 2020, according to exit polls.