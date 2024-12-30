More Ukrainians Seek Native Language Bibles During Ongoing War

The Second St. Mitrofanov Church in Lysychansk, located in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, was damaged by Russian airstrikes in 2022. | Photo Credit: State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Affairs and Freedom of Conscience (DESS)

A Texas-based nonprofit that distributes Bibles and Christian materials continues to print and deliver Bibles and Gospel-centered resources through a network of churches and organizations to Ukrainians and Eastern Europeans in their native languages.

Even before the onset of Russia's invasion and the ensuing conflict with Ukraine in February 2022, The Eastern European Mission(EEM), was actively distributing Bibles in Ukraine.

“God uses evil, and this war is definitely not from a good place, but God will use it,” EEM Vice President Dirk Smith stated in an interview with The Christian Post.

According to Smith, despite the ongoing war, the demand for Ukrainian Bibles remains high. He pointed out that EEM has experienced an increase in requests, attributing this to Ukrainians seeking solace in God amidst the turmoil in their country.

“We’re seeing Ukrainians travel, and I think it's why the request for Ukrainian Bibles has increased because you've got Ukrainian believers who are migrating, and they’re traveling alongside or staying with Ukrainians who are non-believers,” Smith explained.

Smith continued, “And the non-believers are looking at the believers and going, 'OK, we’re experiencing the same hell, but you’re handling this in a different way,’ with a peace, dare I say, that surpasses understanding. And the non-believers ask, ‘How is that?’ and the believers are there to share Jesus.”

As of November 2024, data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees indicates that there are 6.8 million refugees from Ukraine recorded globally, with nearly 4 million displaced individuals still in Ukraine.

Despite the ongoing war, Smith revealed that EEM continues to print Bibles in Kyiv and western Ukraine. Although the war has caused supply chain challenges, with rerouting from Poland and Moldova, He noted that EEM had yet to experience any other challenges.

On the ground in Ukraine, EEM collaborates with various NGOs, ministries, and churches operated by Ukrainians, and according to Smith, multiple ministries frequently contact EEM to request more Bibles in response to missile strikes.

EEM aims to distribute 970,000 Bibles and Bible-based materials across more than 30 countries and in 20 languages.

“It is not about us. This is about the power of God's word when it gets into somebody's hand,” he stated. “We sow the seed, and then we sit back and we watch in absolute amazement at God's power in subtle ways,” Smith said.