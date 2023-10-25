Mortuary volunteer reveals shocking details of violence against Israeli civilians; describes as ‘worse than the Holocaust’

| Israel Defense Forces / Twitter

In a shocking revelation, a Rabbinate corps member of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has disclosed horrifying details of the violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. An unnamed volunteer described it as “worse than the Holocaust.”

Shari, who did not want to reveal her surname for the sake of her family’s safety, is responsible for cleaning victims' body parts for burial and shared the brutal truth about the massacre by Hamas through several media platforms.

“I heard stories about Auschwitz as a child growing up in New Jersey. But what I have seen here with my own eyes is worse than the Holocaust,” Shari who is originally from New Jersey and moved to Israel two decades ago, expressed her disbelief at the brutality she witnessed, comparing it to the stories of Auschwitz she heard as a child.

According to her, the atrocities included mass rapes so brutal that they resulted in broken pelvises, affecting women, grandmothers and even children. She also recounted witnessing decapitations, victims shot in their night dresses and infants taken from their mothers and beheaded.

The Daily Wire told in a recent report, “Many of them (Hamas terrorists) also reportedly took a drug called Captagon, an amphetamine produced in southern Europe and the Middle East that has helped fuel terrorism. It is commonly referred to as the ‘ISIS drug.’”

Colonel Rabbi Haim Weisberg also corroborated Shari's account, stating that there was evidence of "torture and savagery."

The attacks by Hamas on October 7th in southern Israel claimed the lives of over 1,400 civilians, including 30 Americans. In response, Israel has launched retaliatory airstrikes. Since its first launch, more than 4,100 people were killed and 13,000 injured in Gaza.

The opening of the Egypt-Gaza border allowed 20 trucks of aid to enter Gaza to provide some relief to the region. However, this is a far cry from meeting the urgent humanitarian needs. There are currently 200 trucks carrying 3,000 tons of aid awaiting entry. 2.3 million of the population in Gaza is in a critical situation, with half of them displaced from their homes. Hospitals are facing severe shortages and there is a widespread power outage.