Muslim Extremists Blow Up Fuel Bomb During Good Friday Service in Uganda

Pixabay/DeSa81

In a Good Friday night service on Apr. 7, a fuel bomb exploded at NABI Pentecostal church in Biguli, Kamwenge District. As a result, a part of the church and several vehicles and motorcycles were damaged.

Uganda's legal framework and other legislation guarantee religious freedom, including the right to spread one's faith and convert to another religion. Around 12 percent of the population in Uganda identify as Muslims, and most of them live in the eastern parts of the country.

A report from Christian Today stated that the church security personnel and other church attendees seriously chased the six suspects. They were able to stop Bwambale Sadadi's red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle vehicle. However, five other attackers were able to get away. The suspect that was caught reportedly lived in the Kilembe quarters in the Kamiba Ward of the Kasese Municipality in the Kasese District.

He was apprehended by members of the security staff, who then called the authorities and waited for their arrival before taking him into custody.

As mentioned, the Christians in the area were taken aback as Bwambale, 28, was questioned by the police. Throughout those interrogations, he admitted that he had participated in a jihad activity for Jannah [heaven] during this holy month of Ramadan to worship Allah and that Allah would benefit him in eternity for his efforts.

In addition, while searching for the remaining five suspects, the police continued their investigation. On the other hand, My Christianity Daily reported that the attack was only the most recent example of a long line of atrocities committed against Christians in Uganda.

While this was happening, Muslim relatives of a Christian preacher in eastern Uganda abducted him from his house and then murdered him because of his faith. Pastor Adinani Bulwa had previously fled Muslim opposition in northern Uganda and returned to his native hamlet of Muterere in the Bugiri District in January. Still, he was murdered on Mar. 10 at 42 years old.

Ramadan

According to Crisis 24, the annual celebration of the holy month of Ramadan will begin for Muslims in several African countries around Mar. 23. The precise date will depend on the initial appearance of the lunar moon. It may differ locally by one or two days.

Moreover, from sunrise till nightfall, Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan, abstaining from smoking, drinking, and eating. Because of the holiday, some government and business offices' operating hours may vary, and the schedules of such offices may remain unchanged. It is anticipated that the effects of Ramadan on these kinds of events will be seen more strongly in nations where most of the population is Muslim. These countries include Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Comoros, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, and Uganda.

Restaurants and other enterprises that are believed to violate Ramadan legislation and promote activity that is not deemed to be in line with Islamic teachings and practices may be subject to forcible closure attempts in some countries, such as Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, and Senegal.

Furthermore, it is feasible for the level of militant activity to increase in regions currently experiencing active insurgencies, such as certain sections of East Africa and the Sahel sub-region. In order to ensure the public's safety and protect busy public spaces, additional security professionals could be stationed there.

