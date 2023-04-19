Nigeria Terrorist Killed Another 33 Christians

Pixabay/John Hain

Fulani herdsmen and other terrorists killed another 33 Christians. At about 10 p.m. on Sunday, Apr.16, they reportedly invaded a Christian community in Zangon Kataf County.

Invasion of Christian Communities

On Monday, Apr. 17, the burial of the 33 Christians was officiated over by the Rev. Jacob Kwashi, bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Zonkwa in the state of Kaduna.

According to Christian Today, Rev. Kwashi stated that Southern Kaduna had witnessed the activities of evildoers in the past seven and a half years who have decided that they will continue unleashing evil on people on their land till they have no idea when they'll stop.

The government has reportedly always been capable and able to end these crimes, whether it be the government of Nigeria or the government of Kaduna state.

"They're able to stop this evil, but the truth is that, are they ready and willing to stop this evil?" he added.

The bishop also mentioned that four days earlier, two Christians had been murdered in the same village following the assassination of 17 Christians in Atak Njei.

Moreover, a report from Christianity Daily stated that Fulani herdsmen were also involved in the death of Rev. Musa Mairimi. In the counties of Kaduna state located in Kauru, Jaba, Kachia, and Kagarko Counties, over 100 Christians have been kidnapped by these terrorists.

As mentioned, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, said in an interview that on Thursday, Mar. 23, the herdsmen broke into the town of Rev. Mairimi and assassinated the pastor while they were inside his home. At gunpoint, his wife was kidnapped and brought into captivity.

Terrorist in Nigeria

According to the data published by Open Doors in their 2023 World Watch List (WWL), the number of Christians murdered because of their faith in Nigeria in 2022 was 5,014, Morning Star News reported.

The number of Christians who were kidnapped, suffered sexual abuse or harassment, were forcibly married, and were physically or mentally harmed were attacked because of their faith. Similar to the previous year, Nigeria had the second-highest highest number of church bombings and persons forcibly displaced within the country.

In addition, Nigeria climbed to sixth place in the nation's highest ranking ever on the World Watch List of the countries where it is the most difficult to be a Christian in 2023, having moved up from the seventh place the previous year.

Attacks are carried out on Christian communities by militants affiliated with the Fulani, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Boko Haram, and other groups. These militants commit atrocities like murder, mutilation, rape, and kidnapping for ransom or sexual slavery. This year has also witnessed an outbreak of violence in the country's southern region, which is predominantly Christian. Since the government of Nigeria keeps denying that this is religious persecution, those who violate the rights of Christians can do so without fear of repercussions.

Some Fulani follows revolutionary Islamist ideology, however, according to the All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief (APPG) of the United Kingdom. The Fulani, with a population of millions throughout Nigeria and the Sahel, are primarily Muslim and consist of hundreds of tribes with numerous generations.

APPG report noted, "They adopt a comparable strategy to Boko Haram and ISWAP and demonstrate a clear intent to target Christians and potent symbols of Christian identity."

