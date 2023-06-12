Anglican Communion in Nigeria Takes Resolute Stance Against Same-Sex Marriage

Pixabay/briannad26

The Anglican Communion Church in Nigeria continues to hold an unwavering opposition against same-sex marriage, even though the Church of England and the Episcopal Church in the United States have both voted to accept gay marriage.

Unwavering Opposition of Anglican Communion in Nigeria Against Same-Sex Marriage

A report from PM News stated that his Bishop's Charge at the 3rd Session of the 8th Synod of the Diocese is being held at Mt. Zion Anglican Church Mararaba in Nasarawa State, Rt. Rev. Godwin Robinson, Bishop Lafia Diocese, Church of Nigeria, an Anglican Communion, announced on Saturday, Jun 10, that they firmly oppose same-sex marriage. The church was informed of the results of the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON), held in Kigali, Rwanda, from April 17 to 21, by Rt. Rev. Robinson who educated the congregation on international issues. He claimed that the Church of Nigeria, which participated in the conference, took a stance that opposes the Church of England and the Episcopal Church in the United States, both of which favor marriage between people of the same gender.

As per Sahara Reporters, the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches, led by Nigeria, is mostly Churches from Africa and Asia. However, other divisions, led by England and the United States of America, support gay marriage. The religious leader asserted that they do not consider the word of God to be a truth that can be interpreted in various ways. Catholics reportedly adhere to Resolution 1:10 of Lambeth 1998, which reaffirmed marriage as a commitment for life between a man and a woman and made it clear that marriages between people of the same gender are morally reprehensible.

On the other hand, Rt. Rev. Robinson asserted that he, along with other Nigerian representatives, participated in the Kigali Convention, which drew over 1,302 delegates from 52 nations worldwide who stood out against such awful crimes. "GAFCON promised to prioritise youth and children ministry and use discipleship to equip them for a lifetime of ministry, committed to demonstrating the compassion of Christ through the many GAFCON Mercy Ministries, among others," the priest noted.

LGBTQ Issues in Global Anglican Church

The global Anglican Communion has been experiencing tension for many years due to the significant disagreements amongst its 42 provinces on the issue of whether or not to accept same-sex marriage and ordain LGBTQ clergy, AP News reported. In the year 2022, the divides increased as a result of conservative bishops, mainly from Africa and Asia, reiterating their objections to accepting the LGBTQ community and demanding "repentance" from more liberal regions that have inclusive policies.

At the Lambeth Conference, conducted by the communion on average once every ten years and brings together church leaders from over 165 nations with Anglican-affiliated churches, the dispute erupted into the public eye in August of 2022. Since 2008, this was the first time the Lambeth Conference had been held and the first time married gay and lesbian bishops were invited to attend. Accordingly, other bishops who agree with the conservative primates of Nigeria, Rwanda, and Uganda's objection to LGBTQ inclusion petitioned failed for the Lambeth assembly to reconsider the motion from 1998 condemning same-sex marriage.

