Oklahoma Schools Purchase of First 500 Bibles for Educational Use

Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City. | photo credit: Wikipedia/ Oklahoma Legislative Services Bureau

More than 500 Bibles have been purchased for use in Advanced Placement (AP) Government classrooms across Oklahoma.

This marks a significant milestone as the first purchase of Bibles intended as an “academic and literary resource” in U.S. public schools. This initiative is part of a broader plan aimed at providing Bibles to every classroom in the state, according to State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The recent purchase of Bibles, specifically for AP Government classrooms, is a step toward acquiring a total of 55,000 King James Version Bibles. These Bibles will include the United States Pledge of Allegiance, the U.S. Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

Walters stated, “We are focused on ensuring we get Bibles available in every classroom in our state as quickly as we can. I will take every step possible to ensure Oklahoma students have the resources they need to fully understand American history.”

He emphasized that “by acting now, Oklahoma is leading the country on a path toward greater focus on academic excellence by providing critical historical, cultural, and literary context for our students. We are not going to change our history, and the Bible is a major part of that.”

In a video shared on social media, Walters discussed the significance of these foundational documents in educating students about American history, emphasizing, “We have the Bible, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights — these are foundational documents in our nation's history. Our kids have to understand the role the Bible played in influencing American history.”

After Walters' video, there were speculations that the Bible purchased resembled the “God Bless the USA” Bible promoted by former President Donald Trump in March. In response, Oklahoma officials amended their request for the Bibles to eliminate the requirement that they include historical documents.

Trump had previously called the “God Bless the USA” Bible his “favorite book,” highlighting its inclusion of America's founding documents and encouraging all citizens to read it.

However, in July, at least eight school districts indicated they would not comply with Walters' directive to incorporate a Bible curriculum into classrooms.

This Bible initiative is part of a larger educational shift in Oklahoma. Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Department of Education announced the launch of its “Office of Religious Liberty and Patriotism,” which aims to protect the religious practices of students, teachers, and parents.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Department of Education announced that the new office aims to ensure that students, faculty, and parents can “practice their religion freely in all aspects.” The office will also investigate “abuses to individual religious freedom or displays of patriotism,” with specific guidance coming soon to safeguard “the right to pray in schools.”