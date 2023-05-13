Marblehead Church Bell Tower History: Why Parishioners Are Very Eager to Raise $1 Million Fund for Its Rehabilitation

Pixabay/Albrecht Fietz

Since the bell tower of the Marblehead Church was damaged a few years ago, the parishioners have been trying to ensure that the bell continues to ring at the church. They have set a goal to collect one million dollars to pay for the restoration of the bell tower and other repairs from the church.

Restoration of Church Bell

Old North Church in Marblehead was established in 1635, and ever since then, it has been serving the community via many forms of ministry and service. Initially, a group of seafarers and fishermen established the church so they would not have to make the long journey to Salem. Since its construction in 1825, the building that currently stands on Washington Street has evolved into a pivotal location for a wide range of activities in the town.

MSN reported that the building's bell tower located beneath the golden fish weathervane is one of the goals of the capital campaign, called "Keep it Ringing," which solicits donations from individuals and businesses. Under the direction of Maria van Kalken, musicians from Greater Boston and all over the North Shore participate in the music program that is held in the church. Some events held there include the yearly Festival Chorus Christmas concerts, the Spring Requiem Concert, and the Concerts at Old North Series. As mentioned, the church serves as the location for burials, weddings, and activities connected to the summer Festival of the Arts.

Moreover, there are six different types of recognition available. Donations of any amount are eligible for a tax deduction and will be acknowledged on the church's website and included in the organization's annual report. Checks, electronic funds transfers, or contributions can be done using this website, and offerings can be made over a predetermined amount of time, up to a maximum of three years.

Betsey Halbert, who serves as the moderator of the church, stated that they needed to get started on the construction of the church bell tower, including the roof and steeple, which were both entirely blown apart during the downdraft within a thunderstorm that struck the town three years ago. The bell tower will reportedly amount to around $400,000, and the remaining funds will be necessary for the many repairs and upkeep that will be required.

"We are hoping that the many friends of Old North Church in the Marblehead community will join with our members to commit their support and help preserve the church for many generations to come," Halbert added. On the other hand, according to Marblehead Current, Halbert also mentioned, "One of the things we're telling people is no gift is too small, right? People write to us all the time, 'I can only give you $10, $20, $200,' but those donations mean as much to us as a person who gave us $50,000." They were overjoyed with a donation of $50,000 that they had received as a result of the ceremony that had taken place on Sunday, May 7.

Marblehead Church Bell Tower History

The Old North Church's bell was hung in 1745, although the Rev. Thomas Cutler had difficulty obtaining skilled bellringers to help him because their change-ringing bell type was the first of its kind in America. They were left unattended and underused for five years until 1750 when a set of teenage boys who lived in the North End were hired to ring for one year at a rate of two hours weekly. For their efforts, everyone received a weekly payment of 2 centimes. Paul Revere, one of these young men, later became a well-known historical figure frequently connected with the Old North. Revere was one of the first individuals to ring the bells; he was just 15 years old when he did it. It is commonly thought that his involvement with the church and steeple inspired him to formulate the strategy for the epic events on April 18, 1775.

Accordingly, the bells at Old North are all cast to resonate at slightly different frequencies, giving the structure a total of 8 bells. The treble bell, often known as the number one bell, is the smallest of the bells and weighs close to 620 pounds. The tenor, known as the number 8, is the largest and weighs nearly 1,500 pounds. In addition, each bell is held up within a wheel and frame made of wood, and the cables tied to the bells reach the ringing chamber two levels below. A colored coating on the ropes called a "sally" shows where the ringer must grab the rope, and it also aids in avoiding rope burn by covering the exposed portion of the cord.

