Pastor, CouncilWoman Eunice Dwumfour’s Killer Allegedly One of Her Church Associate, Arrested After Several Months

The person responsible for the murder of town Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was finally apprehended after several months. The suspect was reportedly a church member at Fire Congress Fellowship (FCF), where the victim previously attended.

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Tragic Death

In 2021, Republican Eunice Dwumfour defeated a Democratic incumbent and won election to her first term in office, which would be for a total of three years. AP News reported that her coworkers described her as a quiet-spoken devoted Christian who could keep her cool on difficult occasions. However, she was found dead on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at around 7:20 p.m., as stated by the Middlesex County prosecutor's office. She had reportedly been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the site of the crime. At that time, police had not indicated whether they considered the death to have been a random crime, a personal vendetta, or related to political tensions.

Moreover, MSN reported that after four months, on a Tuesday morning, May 30, around 11 a.m., Rashid Ali Bynum, age 28, from Portsmouth, Virginia, was brought into prison. According to the police, Bynum knew Dwumfour through their time spent together at Fire Congress Fellowship (FCF), a church that Dwumfour had formerly been engaged with and that is also associated with Champion Royal Assembly Church in Newark, where she used to serve as a pastor.

Yolanda Ciccone, the Middlesex County Prosecutor, stated that although investigators may not have a motive for this killing, surveillance footage showed Bynum sprinting away after the shooting. Ciccone claims that information gleaned from Bynum's mobile phone suggests he was in transit between Virginia and New Jersey at the time of the crime. The search history of Bynum also includes inquiries regarding the type of ammo that is compatible with his firearm. Additionally, the suspect matched the description of the shooter that was provided by residents of Sayreville, the town where Dwumfour had been a member of the council for almost one year.

Charges Against the Killer

A report from CNN stated that Bynum is facing charges of "first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose." According to Ciccone, he is currently waiting to be extradited from Virginia to New Jersey to be charged with these allegations against him. However, there was no schedule provided for the upcoming event. On the other hand, Yahoo News reported that when the arrest was made public, the prosecutors did not answer questions from the press or provide any possible explanation for why the victim was killed. As a result, concerns were voiced by Dwumfour's relatives regarding the absence of results from the police investigation into the slaying of Dwumfour.

Attorney General Matt Platkin of New Jersey acknowledged the issue and recognized there had been "a lot of questions" concerning the lack of arrests. As mentioned, Attorney General Platkin made the following statement on Tuesday, May 30: "I want you to know that the folks behind me and the folks in this community and across the state that work tirelessly on this investigation did so to ensure public safety and to ensure that those questions could be answered," Furthermore, the attorney had expressed his hope that the day when he made the statement marks the beginning of the healing process for Dwumfour's family, as well as the beginning of a sense of justice.

