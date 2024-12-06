PCUSA Reports Loss of 1 Million Members Over 15 Years

PCUSA Headquarters Building in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo Credit: PCUSA

The Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) has experienced a decline of approximately 1 million active members since 2009 as it continues to face a years-long downturn.

The PCUSA released its annual statistics report on Tuesday, revealing that the denomination had around 1.094 million members in 2023. This marks a decrease of nearly 46,000 members compared to 2022, when the church reported 1.14 million active members.

The report also indicated a drop in the number of member congregations, falling from 8,705 churches in 2022 to 8,572 churches last year, resulting in a loss of 133 congregations.

This decline starkly contrasts with the church's figures in 2009, when it reported nearly twice as many members, totaling about 2.07 million, and had 10,657 congregations, over 2,000 more than in 2023.

“I think it can be easy for us to see the decline in numbers and lose hope. We are certainly facing challenges, and we are trying to address those in various expressions of the denomination,” stated the Rev. Jihyun Oh, executive director and stated clerk of the General Assembly of the Interim Unified Agency of the PCUSA.

“However, there are also vital ministries and faithful discipleship represented in the statistics across the full range of faith community types and sizes. God continues to do new things in us and through us.”

The 2023 statistical report highlighted that the largest age demographic within the denomination is comprised of members aged 71 and older, representing 33.46% of the total membership. In contrast, individuals aged 17 and younger make up only 3.99% of the congregation.

Regarding gender ratio, the report noted a slight increase in male membership, rising from approximately 348,000 in 2022 to around 365,000 in 2023. Additionally, members identifying as “Non-Binary/Genderqueer” increased from 1,317 in 2022 to 1,547 in 2023.

Like many other religious groups in the United States, the PCUSA has struggled with a significant decline in active members and affiliated congregations in recent years. A contributing factor to this decline has been the denomination's progressive theological direction, particularly concerning the acceptance of homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

In 2010, the PCUSA voted to allow regional bodies to ordain non-celibate homosexuals, a decision that prompted a few hundred congregations to leave in protest. In response to its ongoing decline, the PCUSA announced last month the cutting of several national staff positions and streamlining of its agencies and ministries.