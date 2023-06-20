People Demands Equality, Inclusion Over Marblehead Church’s Discrimination on Gay Tenants

Pixabay/Kon Zografos

Marblehead residents have begun a demonstration in response to Grace Community Church's discrimination against gay tenants. They protested outside the church and requested that LGBT rights be treated equally and inclusively.

Protest at Grace Community Church

On Sunday, Jun 11, parishioners Anne and Richard Steadman were caught on camera by Mike Richmond, who owns and runs Pleasant Street Preschool at the church alongside his partner Ryan Thompson saying, "We're a church that believes in the Bible and you can celebrate who you are, we don't have to," as they took away the pride flags from the building. A report from the Salem News stated that there was a protest on Sunday morning, Jun 18, in Marblehead outside the Grace Community Church over the elimination of pride flags and the harassment of a lesbian couple who rents facilities from the religious institution for their preschool. Roughly one hundred people with rainbow placards and rain gear reportedly participated in the demonstration.

Moreover, since he recorded two worshippers removing little Pride flags he had put in flower boxes outside the school the previous weekend, Richmond indicated to people in the morning that it had been the most challenging week of his existence. He informed the crowd that the church had been silent on the flag incident and had delayed fixing maintenance problems for over 10 months before the school's August re-licensing. The church also informed the school in March that it had three months to look for a new location so that it could begin setting up a youth program. Their request was subsequently postponed until August of next year. However, the couple continues to feel as though they are being targeted because of their sexual orientation because of this and the previous occurrences.

As a result, Richmond is also taking legal proceedings against the church. He also refuses to talk any further on the topic outside of his statement that he delivered during the Sunday, June 18 demonstration. On the other hand, Marble Head Current reported that after receiving numerous requests for an interview, Grace Community Church did not answer until Wednesday evening, Jun 14, when an article was published about the pride flag issue. At that point, they emailed, stating that they are a politically and culturally diverse church. Because of this, the house of worship reportedly does not display advertising for numerous objects, including those considered positive things, on the front of the church. In general, they avoid any demonstrations that could be construed as political.

Accordingly, they have the right to do so as a place of worship and landlord. Churches are reportedly required to show respect in all directions because the principle of civil freedoms also applies to them. Furthermore, in an email sent out by the church, which was not signed, they disputed that they were condemning anyone. "That is a false narrative. We as a church do not ever want anyone to feel disrespected. The church board was aware that the business owners were gay when we recently extended their lease," the church noted.

Also Read: Conservative Advocacy Group Protests During 'Family-Friendly Drag Show' At Methodist Church

Discrimination Against LGBT Members

American Progress stated that in the last ten years, the United States had made extraordinary strides toward achieving equality for LGBT people. However, as of now, neither the federal government nor the majority of states has any clear statutory nondiscrimination legislation that protects persons based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. As mentioned, there is still significant prejudice toward LGBT individuals. From 11 to 28 percent of LGB employees claim to have lost job opportunities due to their gender identity, and 27% of transgender workers say they were fired, not recruited, or denied a promotion in the past year. Additionally, outside of the workplace, LGBT individuals are frequently subjected to discrimination, which can sometimes cost them their residences, access to education, and even the opportunity to participate in public life.

Related Article: Protesters Gather Outside Dodger Stadium, Expressing Opposition to Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Ahead of Pride Night