Indian Police Arrests Two Pastors for Allegedly Desecrating Sikh Holy Book

Pixabay/ Paolo Ghedini

Two pastors in Punjab, India, have been arrested for allegedly defiling a Sikh holy book, according to police officials. The incident occurred in Jhander Kalan's village in the Ludhiana district of Punjab. Following the arrest, protesters took to the streets demanding strict action against the pastors.

Defiling a Sikh Holy Book

According to the UCA News, the pastors were arrested after a group of local Sikhs filed a complaint against them for tearing pages of the holy book and throwing them in a drain. The police said they recovered torn book pages from the gutter and registered a case against the pastors under the Indian Penal Code.

"The pastors have committed a heinous crime by desecrating our holy book," said one of the protesters. "We demand strict action against them and urge the government to take steps to prevent such incidents from happening again."

The incident comes amid rising tensions between the Sikh and Christian communities in Punjab. In recent years, several incidents of religious books have been desecrated in the state, leading to widespread protests and violence.

As mentioned, 22 cases of desecration of religious books have been reported in Punjab since 2015. The incidents have led to the arrest of several people, including politicians, activists, and religious leaders.

The police have assured the public that they are taking the incident seriously and will investigate it. "We will not tolerate any act that hurts the sentiments of any community," said a police official. The pastors have not yet released any statement regarding the allegations against them.

Sikh Violence

The Indian state of Punjab is facing fears of repeating its tumultuous past, as people worry about the radicalization of Sikh youth and the potential return of violence and terrorism. The state has a history of political violence and separatist movements, which led to a decade-long insurgency in the 1980s and early 1990s that claimed the lives of thousands of people.

According to an article in Zeenews India, fears of renewed violence have been fueled by recent targeted killings and attacks on religious leaders. The report cites concerns that radicalization of Sikh youth could lead to a return of terrorism in the region. Many residents have expressed fear for their safety and are calling on the government to take action to prevent further violence.

Moreover, in 2016, the Punjab government recently held an emergency meeting, as reported in The Guardian. The meeting was called to discuss the state's security situation and devise strategies to prevent repeated violence that plagued the region in the past. The government has vowed to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

The recent incidents of violence and fears of radicalization in Punjab have sparked a renewed debate on the need for greater tolerance and understanding between different communities. Many religious and community leaders have called for unity and dialogue to prevent further escalation of tensions. It remains to be seen whether the government's efforts will prevent a repeat of the past and ensure a peaceful future for the people of Punjab.

