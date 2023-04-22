Rapture Anxiety Phenomenon: How Apocalyptic Beliefs Impact Mental Health

Pexels/MART PRODUCTION

In recent years, the world has been facing many shutdowns and natural calamities that have been devastating to all humanity. Back in 2020, we faced a global shutdown due to the spread of a very contagious and life-threatening virus, Covid-19. Stacie Grhan, from British Columbia in Canada, was struck with fear.

She thought that humanity was about to experience the end of the world. In an interview with Religion News Service, Grahn discussed how the pandemic and the subsequent vaccination program led her to wonder if they were the mark of the beast and a sign of the impending rapture.

The Rapture: A 19th-Century Concept with Ongoing Influence

The belief in the rapture concept started in the early 19th century and is often connected with evangelical and fundamentalist circles. According to the article published in the Washington Post, this concept gained a lot of attention in the late 20th century through the efforts of the famous media. These include Hal Lindsay's 1970 bestseller "The Late Great Planet Earth" and the 1972 suspense film "A Thief in the Night," this idea gained traction in the late 20th century. The "Left Behind" series by Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins furthered this belief in the 1990s. Stacie Grahn's story shows that the concept of the rapture is still essential in some people's lives.

The grandmother of Grahn played a very significant role in introducing the concept to her. Through multiple exposures to end-times ministries and pastors such as J.D. Farag, Grahn has become well educated and acquainted with the apocalyptic beliefs at an early age. The persistent influence of rapture-based thinking on her family's plans and expectations was highlighted by her grandmother's repeated warnings that "the Lord might be coming back."

Nikki G., 46, opposite to Grahn, joined the International House of Prayer in 2010, a group devoted to the end-times doctrine. She gave up materialism and concentrated on survival skills because of the group's enthusiasm and end-of-the-world beliefs. But even after leaving the group, Nikki continued to suffer from nightmares, flashbacks, and insomnia due to her preparations for the rapture.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that people can experience anxiety, fear, and disrupted life plans due to teachings emphasizing the rapture's immediacy, torment for those left behind, and the need for God's approval. Therapist Mark Gregory Karris, the author of a book on healing religious trauma, highlights that research on rapture-related trauma is limited. This may cause some people to believe that planning for the future is pointless or unfaithful.

How Finding Community Can Help Christians Cope with Religious Trauma

Christians who have concerns about their faith could feel anxious and afraid because it can be disapproved of to express them. According to the story shared last year on CNN, after sharing her worries in a Facebook forum, Ajoy, a Christian who questioned rapture doctrine, discovered that many other people had experienced what she had.

Religious trauma can be exacerbated by suffering in solitude and the possibility of losing one's group. Connecting with people who have gone through similar things can be a source of encouragement and may inspire reframing or denying the faith. The number of Americans who identify as Christians has been declining, and others are abandoning their religion because they feel unwelcome or are sick of a culture that encourages rejection and disgrace.

The TikTok users who follow Ajoy are appreciative of her work, which provides a secure forum for discussing upsetting religious recollections. Ajoy encourages those doubting their faith not to be afraid because love should not involve being afraid of getting the answers.

Understanding and Coping with Rapture Anxiety

Rapture anxiety, a form of religious trauma, has become a growing concern among evangelicals, particularly those raised with a heavy emphasis on rapture theology. According to the article in Christianity, stemming from the belief in the rapture, this anxiety is often centered on the fear of being "left behind" and can persist into adulthood.

Rapture theology was popularized through books, conferences, and teaching ministries, with fictional accounts like the Left Behind series targeting children and teens. Many who experienced this anxiety during their formative years now question the impact of their faith on their mental and emotional health. To address rapture anxiety, it is crucial to understand the biblical teachings on the rapture and seek support from mental health professionals, spiritual leaders, or supportive communities.

Two important facts should be remembered if you suffer from rapture anxiety: Christian theology does not emphasize the rapture, and there is a substantial dispute on its timing. Since it is not a fundamental principle, several denominations must adhere to it. Without sacrificing your Christian beliefs, it is possible to reject the rapture doctrine.

Second, since life in paradise will be incomparably more significant than on earth, Christians should not fear death. Your wounds and traumas will be converted into something extraordinary in Jesus and become everything you were created to be. Accept that Jesus will offer joy and calm throughout your trip and make everything new.

