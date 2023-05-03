Religious Leader Connected to Kenya Famine Crisis May Face Terrorism Charges

Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya

According to Paul Mackenzie Nthenge's attorney, George Kariuki, the founder of a religious movement responsible for more than 100 fatalities in eastern Kenya, may be charged with terrorism.

After receiving a tip, authorities found numerous graves on Mackenzie's property in Kilifi County's Shakahola forest, leading to his initial arrest last month.

Religious Leader in Kenya Faces Possible Terrorism Charges Amid Cult-Related Deaths

According to CNN, autopsies are now being conducted to ascertain the reason for death and comfort the departed's relatives. According to reports, the cult urged members to starve themselves to salvation. After being first freed, Mackenzie was detained again on suspicion of supporting terrorism, and she and six other accused appeared at Mombasa's Shanzu Court.

In its early findings, Kenya's public prosecutions office indicated that Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, a religious figure connected to more than 100 cult-related deaths, may have committed murder and advised or helped individuals commit suicide by preaching extremist views.

Nthenge's attorney, George Kariuki, dispelled claims that his client had refused to eat by stating that he had been eating while in detention and was in good health. Due to the mass graves found on Nthenge's property in eastern Kenya, he could be charged with terrorism.

Issa Ali, a former Good News International Church member, has leveled severe accusations against Nthenge, a former preacher. Ali alleges that he was one of 73 kids coerced into testifying in Nthenge's favor by the preacher, who threatened them with being "struck by heavenly fire" if they didn't. When Ali tried to separate himself from the church, he claimed that he was threatened and physically assaulted and could only leave the cult after his father stepped in.

Ali also asserts that Nthenge urged his adherents to accompany him to a secluded woodland where the rituals took a more intense form. The judicial service commission is investigating the situation to see if any judicial officers engaged in misconduct. These charges cast a troubling light on the Good News International Church's internal dynamics and highlight significant issues regarding the place of religious authorities in contemporary society.

Also Read: Tragic Cult Fasting Ritual Leaves 4 Dead, 11 Rescued: Police Uncover Leader's Deadly Command

Pastor Ezekiel Odero Detained Amidst Investigation into Megachurch Deaths and Connection to Mackenzie

Pastor Ezekiel Odero, the head pastor of a megachurch in the same county as the infamous Mackenzie, was dragged before the court and will remain in custody for two more days while the investigation continues. A sizeable group of Odero's supporters gathered outside the court on Tuesday to pray for his release, according to the Associated Press News.

Due to his alleged role in the deaths of multiple members of his megachurch, which draws thousands of worshipers from throughout the country, Odero was arrested last week. The pastor is also being looked into for his connections to Mackenzie, who was previously accused in 2017 of being responsible for the deaths of kids at his church.

After closing his church in 2019, Mackenzie sold Odero a television network. After that, Mackenzie moved to a ranch in the Kilifi County woods, where hundreds of families had built houses. Several followers allegedly died due to a plan to starve to death to meet Jesus during this time, according to a follower who spoke with The Associated Press.

Before the police began their investigations in April, human rights organizations had been issuing warnings. At that time, numerous mass graves were found on the ranch, which led to additional investigation.

Related Article:Kenyan Tragedy: 47 Victims Uncovered in Probe into Fatal Starvation Cult