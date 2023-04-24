Social Media May Negatively Effect One's Christian Life

Pexels/Geri Tech

In this era, the use of social media quickly got embedded in many people's routines, particularly during the epidemic. But how does this impact the life of a Christian? In this article, you will know the positive and negative effects of social media on our daily lives and the things you can do using this platform.

Social Media on Christian Life

Writing Boss stated that from the beginning of Genesis to the end of Revelation, God reveals himself to us as the one who created and continues to support everything. We have been led astray by some incorrect concepts that have made their way into our thinking, and as a result, we assume that everything that is happening around us is caused by nature.

We can attest to the strength of God by considering the powerful activities that he performed on nature as described in the Old Testament through prophets such as Elijah and Moses. Miracles of a similar nature done by Jesus throughout his ministry have persuaded me to reconsider my position.

Elijah and Paul made a lengthy prophecy on the advent and use of social media, predicting that "in those days the wisdom of men will greatly multiply" and that "the truth will lose its value among many." Then, technological innovation swept the globe.

According to IPL.org, the Internet has shrunk the world into a much more manageable size. Because of social media, it is now much simpler to communicate with individuals in other parts of the world than it was in the past.

As mentioned, to live a responsible Christian life, we must use social media to demonstrate our faith and values and positively influence others. The creation of highly interactive platforms for communication between individuals, corporations, organizations, and communities is made possible by mobile and web-based technologies, which are required by social media platforms.

Moreover, the maturity level of users as well as how they use social media can determine whether or not it contributes positively or negatively to an individual's personal growth, development, and character.

Negative Impact On Social Media

Focus on the Family stated that even if things like movies, music, magazines, and so on have the potential to motivate people constructively (think of the Jesus film, Amazing Grace, and a whole host of resources from Focus on the Family), the ability of modern media and entertainment to influence human conduct destructively is very alarming.

Although evidence suggests that exposure to violent media might lead to extreme behaviors like the spate of shootings in schools over the past decade, Christians of all ages ignore the effects of media and entertainment on this issue.

Furthermore, Cold-Case Christians were also concerned about this matter. Accordingly, many influential Christians in the United States are troubled by the visual media's effect on their faith. Their primary concern is the moral propaganda presented in modern films, television programs, and ads, the majority of which is opposed to what the authors of the New Testament teach.

However, there are other dangers that the Christian worldview faces as a result of our consumption of the media. How we take in information, news, and entertainment should be of much greater significance than the content of the many forms of media we consume.

The decline among teenagers is much more pronounced, falling by 18% from the previous year and 48% from 2014 onward. Younger generations do not consume less media than their elder counterparts. Instead, younger people are growing up with a wider variety of options than previous generations had.

On the other hand, Focus on the Family added that even while the vast majority of us hope that our Christian faith will in some way, shape, or form protect us from harmful influences, we are obligated to take entertainment and media discernment seriously; address decisions from the perspective of the biblical worldview; and teach children to make media selections that respect Christ.

